Strictly Come Dancing 2023 leaderboard! Blackpool scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results from the scoreboard of Week 9 tonight.

Tonight (18 November) saw the remaining seven couples performing live for the latest time this series.

This week saw Strictly Come Dancing returning to Blackpool’s iconic Tower Ballroom for its latest round of performances.

The judges – Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood – scored all of the performances out of 40 points.

At the end of the evening we saw a tie at the top with both Layton Williams and Ellie Leach both scoring 39 points.

Craig described Ellie’s Charleston as “incredible” and suggested it was the hardest seen on Strictly. Meanwhile, Shirley branded Layton’s Couple’s Choice routine as “creative genius”.

In the danger zone right at the bottom was Angela Rippon. Having appeared twice in the dance off already, where last week it was Krishnan Guru-Murthy who left Strictly, the broadcaster is in danger of being sent home.

You can recap the full Strictly Come Dancing 2023 leaderboard and tonight’s scores from Blackpool below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 scoreboard and scores – Blackpool (Week 9)

Layton Williams – 39 points (9, 10, 10, 10) Ellie Leach – 39 points (9, 10, 10, 10) Angela Scanlon – 38 points (8, 10, 10, 10) Bobby Brazier – 35 points (8, 9, 9, 9) Annabel Croft – 35 points (8, 9, 9, 9) Nigel Harman – 31 points (7, 8, 8, 8) Angela Rippon – 28 points (6, 7, 7, 8)

The judges’ marks from Saturday’s dances will now be used to determine the bottom two couples together with the results of the latest public vote.

In Sunday’s results show, the two couples with the lowest combined scores will return to the ballroom floor for a second time where they’ll have to perform for the judges.

As ever, the panel will then vote for which couple will stay and who will be departing the competition.

As well as the results, Sunday’s show will also see a special routine from the professional dancers and a music performance from Madness.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.