Strictly Come Dancing Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola romance rumours

There’s rumours of a romance on Strictly Come Dancing this year between Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

Sparks have reportedly been flying between the EastEnders actress and her pro partner behind the scenes.

The couple have been topping the leaderboard with their impressive routines with sources claiming their pairing is “bigger than what the camera captures”.

Ellie Leach & Vito Coppola. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

Are Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola dating?

Spilling about Ellie and Vito’s relationship, a source told the Daily Star newspaper: “Vito and Ellie’s connection is more than dance showmanship. It’s turned personal, heartfelt, real. There’s a unique glow around them in rehearsals, a palpable warmth.”

Meanwhile the pair themselves have spent the week exchanging gushing posts about each other on social media.

Vito said of Ellie: “I am so proud of you and you know how much I believe in you so just keep going and keep working hard as you are already doing every day,” with the soap star replying back a message full of heart emojis: “Love you love you love you.”

Other Strictly stars have also commented on the pair’s chemistry, with Amanda Abbington posting: “Stunning. So proud of the both of you. You are the most beautiful couple.”

But despite the rumours and loved up posts on social media, neither Ellie nor Vito have officially commented on if they’re actually an item just yet.

For now, the pair will be competing to make it through to the Blackpool special. This Saturday Ellie and Vito will be dancing a romantic Rumba to True Colours by Cyndi Lauper.

Also still in the competition are TV personality Angela Scanlon, musical theatre star Layton Williams, journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy and star of stage and screen Nigel Harman.

Joining them are newsreader Angela Rippon, actor Bobby Brazier and tennis star Annabel Croft.

As ever, each week the celebrity and professionals take to the floor hoping they have what it takes to impress the judges and fans at home.

The performances will be marked by Strictly Come Dancing panel line up of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas before viewers vote.

You can watch the series via BBC iPlayer.