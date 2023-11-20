Here’s a full recap of The Masked Singer’s new I’m A Celebrity special in 2023 with all the performances to watch online.

This weekend featured another unique edition of The Masked Singer with an I’m A Celebrity theme.

Joel Dommett hosted the special episode, which showcased four contestants competing while the panel endeavoured to determine the identities concealed behind the masks.

The celebrity detective panel this year included TV host Jonathan Ross, comedian Mo Gilligan, presenter Davina McCall, and singer Rita Ora, all set to decipher the clues and figure out the celebrities beneath the costumes.

You can view all the performances and the big reveals from the special below…

Dunny vs Huntsman

The evening started with head to head battles and first up were Dunny and Huntsman. Dunny performed She Bangs by Ricky Martin while Huntsman performed Love Really Hurts Without You by Billy Ocean.

Huntsman is unmasked

The studio audience voted for their favourite of the pair with Dunny topping the poll. As a result, Huntsman was eliminated and unmasked as athlete Linford Christie.

Bearded Dragon vs Wombat

In the second battle of the evening, Bearded Dragon vs Wombat went head to head. Bearded Dragon was first on stage, singing Time To Say Goodbye By Sarah Brightman, before Wombat performed Brown Eyed Girl By Van Morrison.

Wombat is unmasked

The studio audience voted for their favourite of the pair with Bearded Dragon topping the poll. As a result, Wombat became the second star to be eliminated and was unmasked as soap star Andy Whyment.

Bearded Dragon vs Dunny

Bearded Dragon and Dunny then returned to sing-off for victory. Dunny was up first, singing Cake By The Ocean by DNCE, before Bearded Dragon performed Blow Your Mind (Mwah) by Dua Lipa.

Bearded Dragon is unmasked

After the audience voted between the top two, Bearded Dragon finished as runner up and took off their mask to reveal singer and musician Myleene Klass.

Dunny is unmasked

Winning the one-off special, Dunny was the last to take off their mask to reveal comedian Joe Pasquale.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV and ITVX. The show will return soon for a Christmas special ahead of a brand new full series in 2024.