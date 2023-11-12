The contestants on The Masked Singer I’m A Celebrity 2023 special have been revealed!
Next Sunday night (19 November) will see the TV shows combined for a brand new one-off special.
Before the premiere of the new series of I’m A Celebrity, The Masked Singer will present a cast of incognito celebrities, their identities obscured by wildly elaborate and whimsically outlandish costumes.
As always, both the in-studio panel and the audience watching from home will play detective, trying to deduce which stars are concealing themselves behind masks as enigmatic as a Bearded Dragon or a Wombat.
Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan are the celebrity sleuths on the panel with former jungle campmate and regular host, Joel Dommett back to present.
The Masked Singer I’m A Celebrity contestants
Huntsman
I SPI-DER our next character it’s HUNTSMAN
Bearded Dragon
Ready for a night on the REP-TILES it’s BEARDED DRAGON!
Wombat
Like a “WOM-BAT out of hell they’ll be gone when the morning comes” Its WOMBAT
Dunny
It’s all cisterns go its DUNNY!
During the show, Joel will also face challenges, but instead of foraging for camp meals, his mission will be to uncover the vital, puzzling clues for the panel.
The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, 19 November at 7:30PM