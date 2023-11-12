tellymix
The Masked Singer I'm A Celebrity 2023 special contestants revealed

The Masked Singer spoilers!
By Josh Darvill | Published
Huntsman, Wombat, Bearded Dragon and Dunny
The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Huntsman, Wombat, Bearded Dragon and Dunny. ©Bandicoot TV
The contestants on The Masked Singer I’m A Celebrity 2023 special have been revealed!

Next Sunday night (19 November) will see the TV shows combined for a brand new one-off special.

Before the premiere of the new series of I’m A Celebrity, The Masked Singer will present a cast of incognito celebrities, their identities obscured by wildly elaborate and whimsically outlandish costumes.

As always, both the in-studio panel and the audience watching from home will play detective, trying to deduce which stars are concealing themselves behind masks as enigmatic as a Bearded Dragon or a Wombat.

Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan are the celebrity sleuths on the panel with former jungle campmate and regular host, Joel Dommett back to present.

The Masked Singer I’m A Celebrity contestants

Huntsman

I SPI-DER our next character it’s HUNTSMAN

Huntsman
The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Huntsman. ©Bandicoot TV

 

Bearded Dragon

Ready for a night on the REP-TILES it’s BEARDED DRAGON!

Bearded Dragon
The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Bearded Dragon. ©Bandicoot TV

 

Wombat

Like a “WOM-BAT out of hell they’ll be gone when the morning comes” Its WOMBAT

Wombat
The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Wombat. ©Bandicoot TV

 

Dunny

It’s all cisterns go its DUNNY!

Joel Dommett and Dunny
The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Dunny. ©Bandicoot TV

 

During the show, Joel will also face challenges, but instead of foraging for camp meals, his mission will be to uncover the vital, puzzling clues for the panel.

The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, 19 November at 7:30PM

