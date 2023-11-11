A first look at this week's The Voice UK 2023 auditions

Here’s a first look at this week’s auditions on The Voice UK 2023 which continues on TV tonight.
This weekend sees the second round of auditions for the the brand new series.
It’s the twelfth season of the show and this year with four iconic red chairs ready to be turned.
Olly Murs, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie are all back, each after the best acts for their teams in the blind audition stages.
Budding performers sing in a attempt to get a coveted chair turn, with groups invited to take part for the first time this series.
They’re auditioning for a spot in the next round by getting at least one coach to hit their buttons.
Ultimately, viewers will vote for who will win and take home the top prize of a record deal, plus a hefty £50,000 in cash.
The Voice UK continues on ITV1 and ITVX at 7:25PM tonight.
Meet the latest contestants below…
Sese Foster
Pete Restrick
Jen and Liv
Liam Palmer
Bianca White
Sheridan Coldstream
Callum Doignie
Chinchilla
The Voice UK continues Saturday, 11 November at 7:25PM on ITV1 and ITVX.