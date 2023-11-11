The Voice UK 2023 returned tonight for its second set of blind auditions of the new season – here are all the performances.

Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie are all back in the spinning red chairs for season 12 this winter.

Fronted by Emma Willis, The Voice welcomes talented soloists, duos and – for the first time – groups, who will compete for a record deal.

Viewers will ultimately vote for the winner of The Voice UK 2023 but first they must win a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.

The contestants perform their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here’s a recap of all the performances in the latest round of the blind auditions…

Liam Palmer

Opening this week’s auditions was 19-year-old student Liam Palmer from Bristol who performed Beyoncé’s XO (Download/Stream) but sadly missed out on a turn from the judges.

Jen and Liv

Duo Jen and Liv from Newcastle, who met while appearing in a Little Mix tribute band, were next up, singing Woman by Doja Cat (Download/Stream). The pair got spins from all four coaches, with host Emma Willis standing in for Will.i.am.

Callum Doignie

28-year-old builder Callum lent his incredible voice to traitor by Olivia Rodrigo (Download/Stream), winning a spot on Team Tom. “You have a hell of a voice,” Sir Tom declared.

Sese Foster

31-year-old Sese Foster from London was next into the spotlight, singing Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran (Download/Stream). Will and Anne-Marie both turned for Sese, who chose to join Team Will.

Pete Restrick

31-year-old Pete Restrick from Leeds performed Love Will Tear Us Apart by Joy Division (Download/Stream) in his blind audition. Despite a haunting performance that had the crowd chanting for the coaches to turn, none of the panel pressed their buzzers. “That’s the biggest mistake I’ve ever seen them make,” remarked host Emma Willis. “I don’t know how he could have done it any better.”

Chinchilla

25-year-old Chinchilla from London was up next, putting a spin on the classic I Put a Spell on You (Download/Stream), securing turns from Will, Anne-Marie and Olly. After the coaches made their pitches, Chinchilla opted to join Team Anne-Marie.

Sheridan Coldstream

59-year-old Sheridan Coldstream is a vocal and confidence coach, who has gone viral on TikTok. For his blind audition, he performed Listen Before I Go by Billie Eilish (Download/Stream) to win a spot on Team Olly.

Bianca White

Last to perform this evening was 35-year-old Bianca White from London who performed 90s power ballad Chains by Tina Arena (Download/Stream). The showstopping performance got all four coaches to turn and fight for Bianca for their teams, with her choosing to join Team Tom.



The Voice UK continues next Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.