This week's Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances (Week 8)

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 dances and songs have been revealed for this week’s live show.
This weekend, Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are back to host a new episode where the remaining nine stars will each perform a fresh dance routine.
Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will deliver their verdicts, after which the audience will have the chance to vote.
Last Sunday, Adam Thomas was the most recent contestant to exit the show, and this weekend, another celebrity will depart.
With the dancers eager to progress to the Blackpool special next week, no one is ready to be eliminated.
Below is the complete list of music, songs, and dances for week 8 of Strictly Come Dancing…
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances – Week 8
Angela R and Kai
Paso Doble to Hung Up by Madonna
Angela S and Carlos
Waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston & Syreeta
Annabel and Johannes
Samba to Whenever, Wherever by Shakira
Bobby and Dianne
American Smooth to Ghost of You by 5 Seconds of Summer
Ellie and Vito
Rumba to True Colours by Cyndi Lauper
Krishnan and Lauren
Samba to Bamboléo by Gipsy Kings
Layton and Nikita
Argentine Tango to Tattoo by Loreen
Nigel and Katya
Couple’s Choice to Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars
Currently Ellie is chalked up as the favourite to win but it remains one of the most open competitions Strictly has seen.
The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 11 November at 6:05PM, with the results show on Sunday 12, November at 7:15PM on BBC One.
Together with the dance off, Sunday’s show will feature a beautiful Remembrance Sunday routine from the professional dancers, and there is a special performance from Andrea and Virginia Bocelli.
Then, next week will see Strictly pack up its bags as it heads to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom for the weekend.