This week's Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances (Week 8)

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 dances and songs have been revealed for this week’s live show.

This weekend, Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are back to host a new episode where the remaining nine stars will each perform a fresh dance routine.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will deliver their verdicts, after which the audience will have the chance to vote.

Last Sunday, Adam Thomas was the most recent contestant to exit the show, and this weekend, another celebrity will depart.

With the dancers eager to progress to the Blackpool special next week, no one is ready to be eliminated.

Below is the complete list of music, songs, and dances for week 8 of Strictly Come Dancing…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances – Week 8

Angela R and Kai

Paso Doble to Hung Up by Madonna

Angela S and Carlos

Waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston & Syreeta

Annabel and Johannes

Samba to Whenever, Wherever by Shakira

Bobby and Dianne

American Smooth to Ghost of You by 5 Seconds of Summer

Ellie and Vito

Rumba to True Colours by Cyndi Lauper

Krishnan and Lauren

Samba to Bamboléo by Gipsy Kings

Layton and Nikita

Argentine Tango to Tattoo by Loreen

Nigel and Katya

Couple’s Choice to Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars

Currently Ellie is chalked up as the favourite to win but it remains one of the most open competitions Strictly has seen.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 11 November at 6:05PM, with the results show on Sunday 12, November at 7:15PM on BBC One.

Together with the dance off, Sunday’s show will feature a beautiful Remembrance Sunday routine from the professional dancers, and there is a special performance from Andrea and Virginia Bocelli.

Then, next week will see Strictly pack up its bags as it heads to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom for the weekend.