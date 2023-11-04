Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell’s latest Strictly Come Dancing performance has sent fans wild.

The pair performed an Argentine Tango to Sail by AWOLNATION in tonight’s (4 November) latest episode.

As the competition reached its halfway point, Bobby and Diane competed to make it through another week and the upcoming Blackpool special.

The pair’s steamy performance won 30 marks from the judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

And on social media, fans had plenty to say about the pair’s dramatic routine and its very intimate ending.

“Get someone who looks at u the way bobby looks at dianne,” one reacted on X (Twitter).

Another asked: “Wha…wha…what just happened at the end of Bobby and Dianne’s dance??!?!”

A third commented: “I thought Bobby was going to kiss Dianne at the end there 😳. Thought the dance was fab though!”

“It really looked like Bobby was going to kiss Dianne there at the end of that dance,” posted another fan.

The pair ended up placing middle of the leaderboard with the routine.

Ellie Leach was on top once again with a near-perfect score of 39 points for her American Smooth.

At the other end of the leaderboard, Angela Scanlon and Adam Thomas were joint bottom with 27 points each.

Other celebs on this year’s series are newsreader Angela Rippon, tennis ace Annabel Croft, TV and theatre star Nigel Harman, theatre performer Layton Williams and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

One more will be sent home in Sunday’s next results show.

Every weekend the celeb and pro couples take to the floor in a bid to win over the judges and fans.

Every performance will be critiqued by the panel of Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke before fans at home can vote.

On Sunday night the bottom two pairs will perform in the dance off before one is eliminated.

Strictly airs on BBC One. You can catch up on the series via the BBC iPlayer.