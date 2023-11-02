Strictly Come Dancing pro Lauren Oakley has hit out at viewers complaining about her hair.

The dancer has responded to people critical of her short hairstyle.

It follows last weekend’s Halloween show where Lauren’s costume saw her with longer locks.

Krishnan Guru Murphy & Lauren Oakley. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

In a post on social media, she wrote: “Alllll the comments on my long hair last week saying I ‘should’ have long hair. I’m good thanks ☺️”

“girls don’t have to have long hair to feel pretty. Boys don’t have to have short hair to feel handsome. Nobody has to be a certain way! Just make yourself happy 🫶🏻”

She added in a follow up message: “Not annoyed or offended by the hair comments ps. Just a polite reminder to have confidence in yourself!”

Lauren is partnered with journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy on this year’s series, with the pair last week securing 27 points for their Viennese waltz.

This weekend they’ll perform their Couple’s choice routine as they bid to make to Blackpool.

Alongside Lauren, this year’s Strictly pros include Neil Jones, Katya Jones, Kai Widdrington, Luba Mushtuk, Carlos Gu, Vito Coppola, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima.

Finishing this season’s professionals line up are Karen Hauer, Michelle Tsiakkas, Jowita Przystal, Nancy Xu, Gorka Marquez, Nikita Kuzmin, Johannes Radebe and Nadiya Bychkova.

Krishnan and Lauren. Credit: BBC

In each show the celebrity and professional couples take to the floor hoping to wow the judges and those watchingat home.

Every performance will be marked by the Strictly Come Dancing panel made up of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse before viewers vote.

On Sunday night the lowest ranked pairs will battle it out in the dance off before one is sent home.

