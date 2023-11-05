The sixth celebrity has been voted off Strictly Come Dancing 2023 in tonight’s results.

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing’s celebrity dancers and their professional partners once again each took to the dancefloor with nine couples remaining.

As always, they were out to impress the fans at home – as well as the line up of judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood in the studio.

The two celebrity couples with the fewest combined judges’ marks and viewer votes faced the dance-off tonight where one was sent home.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results

It was Adam Thomas and Angela Rippon who were in the bottom two this week and it was Adam Thomas who left Strictly Come Dancing tonight.

In the dance-off, both couples performed their routines again: Angela and her dance partner Kai Widdrington performed their Waltz to Fascination by Nat King Cole. Adam and his dance partner Luba Mushtuk performed their Rumba to Dancing On My Own by Callum Scott, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges had their say.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Angela and Kai: “It’s a tough one actually because I think both couples have improved in the dance off and I really like both couples, so I’m going to have to make a decision on technique alone and on that decision, I would like to save Angela and Kai.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Angela and Kai: “Well I had to agree with Craig it was a really, really tough one this time, and both improved but I will save Angela and Kai.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Angela and Kai: “This is the closest dance off we’ve had in the series so far, it’s been easy so far but this has been the most difficult. Obviously very different styles of dance, but danced them very well, but with the content and clarity of the technique I’m going to have to save Angela and Kai.”

With three votes to Angela and Kai, they stayed in the competition.

Although her casting vote was not needed, Shirley said: “I would have saved Angela and Kai.”

Speaking after his exit, Adam said: “Seven incredible weeks, what a journey it’s been. I honestly thought I was leaving in week two and the fact that I’ve got this far I’m so proud of myself, I’ve had an amazing time from start to finish.”

Sunday’s Results show opened with a special group routine from the professionals and also featured a musical performance from Zara Larsson.

Adam and Luba will be joining Fleur East for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday, 6 November at 18:30 on BBC Two.

Strictly is back next Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.