Why Amanda Abbington left Strictly Come Dancing revealed

Here’s why Amanda Abbington has quit Strictly Come Dancing.

The news broke ahead of tonight’s show that the actress had stepped back from the series after missing last Saturday’s live performance.

The BBC said in an official statement: “Amanda Abington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition.

Amanda Abbington. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

“The show wishes her all the best for the future.”

Taking to social media to clarify the situation around her sudden departure, Amanda stated: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

“It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.”

Paired with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, Amanda shared: “I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them.

“I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you. xxx”

Amanda didn’t mention Giovanni in her statement however he also took to social media to comment: “Amanda… It’s heartbreaking we can’t proceed, but I’m grateful for our time together and send you all my love.”

Amanda Abbington & Giovanni Pernice. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

Fans can look forward to Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween special this evening.

The remaining cast includes tennis pro Annabel Croft, actress Ellie Leach, EastEnders’ Bobby Brazier, stage artist Nigel Harman, actor Layton Williams, TV personality Zara McDermott, journalist Angela Rippon, TV host Angela Scanlon, actor Adam Thomas and journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday night on BBC One at 6:40PM on BBC One.