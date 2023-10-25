Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards joins Dancing On Ice line up

Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards has joined the Dancing On Ice cast.

Swapping skis for skates, Eddie will be taking to the ice alongside his fellow celebrities as training for the 2024 series has now begun.

Eddie joins the cast after Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb had to withdraw from the show due to an injury he sustained during training.

Eddie said: “It’s bittersweet as whilst I’m delighted to be taking part in the new series I’m gutted for Stephen and wish him a speedy recovery. Dancing on Ice is a show I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a challenge I think I’m going to relish!”

﻿A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said: “Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due an injury he sustained to his ankle during training.

“He is still very much a part of the Dancing On Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery.”

Also on the official line up for Dancing On Ice next year are Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE, comic Lou Sanders, stage actress Amber Davies, soap star Ricky Norwood and radio host Adele Roberts.

Joining them are world champion boxerRicky Hatton MBE, Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire, actress and singer Claire Sweeney and singer Hannah Spearritt.

Dancing on Ice is set to make a triumphant return to ITV1, STV, and ITVX in 2024, boasting a fresh and star-studded cast.

A dozen celebrities are gearing up to tackle the ultimate challenge, gracing the ice every week to deliver live, awe-inspiring performances aimed at winning the hearts of both the judging panel and viewers across the nation.

The highly anticipated new season of this spectacular ice extravaganza promises an abundance of glitz, glamour, and jaw-dropping performances as the brave celebrities embrace the daunting task of mastering this perilous discipline.

Who among them possesses the skills, determination, and grace to clinch the coveted trophy when the series reaches its thrilling conclusion?