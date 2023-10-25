Strictly's Layton Williams has the perfect response to trolls

Layton Williams has hit back at online trolls following his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor has been receiving top marks from the judges for his routines, dropping just one point on Saturday night.

Layton and pro partner Nikita Kuzmin danced a salsa that scored 39 points from the panel – but not everyone was impressed.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023,TX5 – LIVE SHOW,21-10-2023,43

The Everybody’s Talking About Jamie star took to X (previously Twitter) to respond to “hateful comments”.

He wrote: “Instead of coming at me with hateful comments, use your energy to shower your fave celeb with love instead.

“Pretty sure it will make us all feel much better.”

Fans were quick to throw their support behind Layton.

“Ignore the hate Layton. You are fantastic and we ❤️ you. People can be nasty behind their keyboards when really they are jealous and envious of how amazing you are!” one wrote.

Another added: “Ignore the haters, jealousy will get them nowhere. You and Nikita are amazing dancers, the judges points show that. Keep on keeping on. Your fans have your back all the way to the glitter ball.”

And a third added: “Why are people so mean , my teenage Son loves you and votes every show and thinks you are so iconic don’t change yourself others need to change not you !”

This weekend will see Layton and Nikita dance a tango to Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo for the show’s traditional Halloween special.

Also on the cast heading into Saturday’s show are Casualty actor Nigel Harman, Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Corrie star Ellie Leach, Love Island star Zara McDermott, presenter and EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

They’re joined by The One Show reporter Angela Scanlon, tennis star Annabel Croft, journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon.

It was announced on Monday that Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington had left the competition having missed last Saturday’s live show.

Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

You can catch up on the series online via the BBC iPlayer.