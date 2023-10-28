Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of Halloween week's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the eleven couples performing live for the sixth time this series in a Halloween themed special.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Angela S and Carlos

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: BLACK swan SWAN lake by District 78 – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)

Adam and Luba

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Magic Moments by Perry Como – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 32 (7, 9, 8, 8)

Zara and Graziano

Dance: Charleston

Song: Jeepers Creepers by Al Donahue and his Orchestra – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 25 (6, 6, 6, 7)

Layton and Nikita

Dance: Tango

Song: Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Bobby and Dianne

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Come-On-A-My-House by Della Reese – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 30 (6, 9, 7, 8)

Krishnan and Lauren

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Kiss From A Rose by Seal – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 27 (6, 7, 6, 8)

Angela R and Kai

Dance: Charleston

Song: Murder She Wrote (TV Theme) – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 33 (9, 8, 8, 8)

Annabel and Johannes

Dance: Tango

Song: Need You Tonight by INXS – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

Nigel and Katya

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: I Was Made For Lovin’ You by KISS – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 30 (8, 7, 7, 8)

Ellie and Vito

Dance: Salsa

Song: Murder On The Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)

As is customary, the judges’ scores for this week will be merged with the outcomes of the most recent viewer vote.

The two celebrity couples at the bottom of the combined rankings will face a dance-off in tomorrow night’s results show, which airs on Sunday.

Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:20PM with the results plus a musical performance from Rick Astley.