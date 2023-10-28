Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of Halloween week's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the eleven couples performing live for the sixth time this series in a Halloween themed special.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Angela S and Carlos
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: BLACK swan SWAN lake by District 78 – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)
Adam and Luba
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Magic Moments by Perry Como – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 32 (7, 9, 8, 8)
Zara and Graziano
Dance: Charleston
Song: Jeepers Creepers by Al Donahue and his Orchestra – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 25 (6, 6, 6, 7)
Layton and Nikita
Dance: Tango
Song: Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)
Bobby and Dianne
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Come-On-A-My-House by Della Reese – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 30 (6, 9, 7, 8)
Krishnan and Lauren
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Kiss From A Rose by Seal – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 27 (6, 7, 6, 8)
Angela R and Kai
Dance: Charleston
Song: Murder She Wrote (TV Theme) – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 33 (9, 8, 8, 8)
Annabel and Johannes
Dance: Tango
Song: Need You Tonight by INXS – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)
Nigel and Katya
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: I Was Made For Lovin’ You by KISS – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 30 (8, 7, 7, 8)
Ellie and Vito
Dance: Salsa
Song: Murder On The Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)
As is customary, the judges’ scores for this week will be merged with the outcomes of the most recent viewer vote.
The two celebrity couples at the bottom of the combined rankings will face a dance-off in tomorrow night’s results show, which airs on Sunday.
Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:20PM with the results plus a musical performance from Rick Astley.