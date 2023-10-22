The fourth celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2023 in tonight’s latest results.

On Saturday Strictly Come Dancing’s celebrity dancers and their professional partners once again each took to the dancefloor to impress the viewers at home and the judges.

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke marked each routine before fans got the chance to vote for their favourite.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 celebrities in week five

In the results, the judges’ marks and viewer votes were combined to reveal the bottom two couples in the dance-off.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results

This week Eddie Kadi and Zara McDermott had to dance again and it was Eddie Kadi who was voted off Strictly Come Dancing this week.

In the dance off, Eddie and his dance partner Karen Hauer performed their Samba to Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez. Then, Zara and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima performed their American Smooth to Can’t Fight The Moonlight by LeAnn Rimes in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts and it was a unanimous decision.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “For me the quality of dance in this couple was far superior and the couple I would like to save is Zara and Graziano.”

Motsi Mabuse said: “For me, it was extremely close. The quality was actually very, very close. It came down to details and I would love to save Zara and Graziano.”

Anton Du Beke said: “Well, I thought that was an excellent dance off. I thought both couples danced very, very well but for me with a slightly cleaner technique, I’d like to save Zara and Graziano.”

Although her deciding vote was not needed, Head Judge Shirley Ballas agreed and said she would have decided to save Zara and Graziano.

Tess Daly chats to Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Following his exit, Eddie said: “I’ve really enjoyed this, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do – I love dancing. This has been the highest moment of my career – it’s the happiest I’ve ever been, but not just for me – my family – my little baby girl is at home doing the Men in Black dance.

“More importantly, this little African boy, I just wanted my culture to shine. Everything I stand for, when it comes to my comedy, when it comes to my presenting, is based on my culture, is based on my upbringing and I wanted that to shine most importantly. ”

Sunday’s Results show opened with a group routine from the show’s pros and a special Planet Earth III themed performance of Pompeii from Bastille.

Eddie and Karen will be joining Fleur East for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday 23 October at 6:30PM on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, the remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next week for a Halloween special.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 28 October at 6:40PM with the results show on Sunday, 29 October at 7:20PM.