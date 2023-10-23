Strictly Come Dancing 2023 to host Halloween special this weekend!

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stars are gearing up for a Halloween special this weekend.

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer became the fourth celeb couple to be voted off in the latest Strictly Come Dancing results, leaving ten stars battling it out for victory.

The celebs remaining on this year’s competition include actress Ellie Leach, theatre performer Layton Williams, The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon and TV and theatre star Nigel Harman.

They’re joined by journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon, soap star Adam Thomas, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, Love Island star and presenter Zara McDermott and newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Finishing the current contestants are tennis ace Annabel Croft and star of stage and screen Amanda Abbington.

And this weekend they’ll take on Strictly’s annual Halloween spooktacular!

This Saturday, the Strictly ballroom will be crawling with spiders, witches, broomsticks, and ghosts as it transforms into a hauntingly spectacular stage for the Fright Night Halloween special – an eerie highlight in the Strictly Come Dancing calendar!

Hosted by the dynamic duo of Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, prepare for a show that guarantees to send shivers down your spine, as the remaining eleven contestants summon the courage to grace the dance floor once more.

With the power to decide who delivers a spine-tingling performance and who falls flat in the realm of fright, judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, will be casting their votes. Meanwhile, viewers at home will have their say as they light up the voting lines.

The remaining ten couples will take to the dancefloor when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 28 October at 6:40PM with the results show on Sunday, 29 October at 7:20PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

There’ll also be a Wednesday Addams-inspired routine from the Strictly professionals, plus a music performance by the legend Rick Astley.

For the time being, you can get the latest gossip from It Takes Two on BBC Two from 6:30PM weeknights.