The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities risk being ‘wiped out’ due to illness, it’s been reported.

Amanda Abbington will miss this weekend’s live show due to medical reasons while Adam Thomas has been ‘banned’ from rehearsals to prevent others falling under the weather.

Actor Adam told fans on social media he was “poorly” and had been forced to sit out training to avoid spreading any bugs.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “It sounds silly but the winter flu could wipe out Strictly’s stars – and that would be a nightmare.

“Adam was forced to miss training after being ill and is trying to battle through it now.”

The insider added: “Strictly have been banning the celebs and the pro’s from training if they’re ill in a bid to stop them from spreading it.

“Naturally everyone on the show just wants to show up and carry on, but if they’re spreading their lurgy it could have a big knock on effect.”

Yesterday on It Takes Two, host Janette Manrara announced that Amanda Abington had pulled out of Saturday’s show for health reasons.

She said: “Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, Amanda and Giovanni will return the following week. Amanda, we hope you get well soon my love, sending you all the best wishes.”

Amanda and pro partner Giovanni Pernice had been scheduled to perform a Cha Cha to Canned Heat by Jamiroquai for the fifth round of live performances.

Meanwhile Adam and pro partner Luba Mushtuk are due to dance a Couple’s Choice routine to a Backstreet Boys Medley this evening.

At the end of the weekend in Sunday night’s show, a fourth celebrity will still be sent home.

The celebs will no doubt all be keen to avoid the next elimination with Strictly’s iconic Halloween special set for next week.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6:35PM on Saturday and 7:15PM on Sunday night on BBC One.