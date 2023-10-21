Strictly Come Dancing 2023 leaderboard! Week 5's scores and results

Here’s all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results from the Week 5 scoreboard.

Tonight saw the celebrity couples performing for the fifth time this series with its latest live show.

So far three celebrities have been eliminated leaving twelve famous faces and their pros competing to lift the glitterball trophy. However, due to illness, Amanda Abbington did not perform this weekend.

Following all the performances from the other celebs, on top of the leaderboard was Layton Williams with a near-perfect 39 points but at the bottom was Eddie Kadi scoring 24 points.

As always, the combined judges’ scores from Saturday’s dances will be used to help determine the bottom two dancers along with the results of the public vote.

Following last week’s latest elimination, where it was Jody Cundy who left Strictly Come Dancing, no one wants to be in the bottom two in Sunday’s results.

The bottom two will have to dance again in a bid to win over judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas who will vote to keep their favourite.

The celebrity who is voted off will miss out on next weekend’s Halloween special.

Sunday night will also see a special music performance from Bastille as well as a new group performance from the professional dancers.

For now, recap the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 leaderboard from Saturday below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 scoreboard and scores – Week 5

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Total Layton Williams Salsa 9 10 10 10 39 Ellie Leach Paso Doble 9 10 9 9 37 Angela R ippon Argentine Tango 8 9 8 9 34 Bobby Brazier Viennese Waltz 7 8 8 9 32 Adam Thomas Couple’s Choice 7 8 8 9 32 Krishnan Guru Murphy Quickstep 6 8 8 8 30 Nigel Harman Foxtrot 7 7 7 8 29 Angela S canlon American Smooth 6 7 7 8 28 Zara McDermott American Smooth 7 7 7 7 28 Annabel Croft Charleston 5 7 7 8 27 Eddie Kadi Samba 5 6 6 7 24 Amanda Abbington Foxtrot X X X X DNS

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.