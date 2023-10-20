Amanda Abbington to miss next Strictly Come Dancing live show

Amanda Abbington will NOT perform in this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing live show.

The actress has withdrawn from the upcoming episode due to illness.

The news was announced on Friday night during spin-off show It Takes Two on BBC Two.

Amanda Abbington & Giovanni Pernice. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

Host Janette Manrara said: “We have some breaking news, unfortunately due to medical reasons, Amanda will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, Amanda and Giovanni will return the following week. Amanda, we hope you get well soon my love, sending you all the best wishes.”

A spokesperson for the show added: “Due to medical reasons Amanda Abbington will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, Amanda and Giovanni will return the following week.”

The pair were scheduled to perform a Cha Cha to Canned Heat by Jamiroquai for the fifth round of live performances.

Alongside Amanda, those left in the competition this year include The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon, broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, Love Island star and presenter Zara McDermott, journalist Angela Rippon, stand up & radio host Eddie Kadi and tennis star Annabel Croft.

They’re joined by Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, Casualty actor Nigel Harman, Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas and theatre performer Layton Williams.

Last week saw Paralympic champion Jody Cundy become the latest of this year’s celebs to be eliminated in the third dance off of the series.

He followed broadcaster Nikita Kanda and TV personality Les Dennis out of the ballroom.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

