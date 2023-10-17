Who will win Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

Here’s a look at the current frontrunners on Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

The brand new series of Strictly continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

We’re now into week five of the competition, with twelve celebs remaining.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Who will win Strictly Come Dancing this year?

Those currently remaining on the line up are journalist Angela Rippon, The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon, Love Island star and presenter Zara McDermott, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, theatre performer Layton Williams, EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier and radio host Eddie Kadi.

Finishing this year’s line up are Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach, actress Amanda Abbington, sports star Annabel Croft, Casualty star Nigel Harman and actor Adam Thomas.

The current odds have Nigel Harman as the slight favourite to win although it’s far from a one-horse race.

Not far behind the TV actor are Bobby Brazier and Angela Scanlon while Amanda Abbington, Ellie Leach and Layton Williams are all also considered contenders at this still early stage.

It’s proving to be one of the most open races in recent years so every viewer vote and point from the judges is sure to count.

Who’s left so far?

First to depart was TV legend Les Dennis who became the first victim of the dance off. Radio host and TV presenter Nikita Kanda was second to be eliminated.

Last week it was sporting legend Jody Cundy who left Strictly Come Dancing, the third celebrity to depart this year’s series.

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima, Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez in the dance off. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

As for who will be next to leave bookies are currently tipping Eddie, Zara and Adam to be most at risk, with the first two having already had to dance off.

Of course, Saturday’s latest dances could change everything.

Every weekend the celebrity and their professional partners will take to the dancefloor hoping to wow the panel and those watching at home.

The performances will be scored by the panel line up Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood before fans get their say.

On Sunday evenings the lowest ranked pairings will perform in the dance off before one is voted out.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday night from 6:35PM with the results on Sunday from 7:15PM.