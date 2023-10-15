Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2023 in tonight’s latest results.

Over the weekend, the celebrity contestants of Strictly Come Dancing graced the dance floor in a bid to captivate both the audience and the discerning panel of judges, featuring Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

Tonight, the scores from the judges were tallied with the viewers’ votes to determine the two couples with the lowest combined scores, who would face off in the dance showdown.

Tess Daly chats to Jody Cundy CBE and Jowita Przystal. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

In this week’s episode, it was Jody Cundy, paired with professional dancer Jowita Przystal, and Eddie Kadi, along with her dance partner Karen Hauer, who found themselves in this challenging position.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results

Ultimately, it was Jody Cundy who left Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

In the dance off, Jody and Jowita performed their Salsa to Samba de Janeiro by Bellini while Eddie and Kare performed their American Smooth to Sex Bomb by Tom Jones.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Eddie and Karen: “For improvement and musicality I would like to save Eddie and Karen.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Eddie and Karen: “For me it was a very clear decision, one couple was much, much stronger. I would love to save Eddie and Karen.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Eddie and Karen: “Well based on the dance off and the dance off only, I thought one couple danced very well and one couple had a bit of an off night, there were a couple of mistakes there so I would like to save Eddie and Karen.”

Although her vote was not needed, Shirley Ballas concluded: “I agreed with the Judges I would have saved Eddie and Karen”

Jowita Przystal and Jody Cundy CBE have their final dance. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

‘Loved every second of it’

Speaking about his exit, Jody said: “You know what, when I signed up for this I thought what an earth am I signing up for and we did that first live show and I absolutely loved every second of it.

“And just being able to dance and do something I’ve never done before and get completely out of my comfort zone and with this amazing person.”

Jody and Jowita will be joining Fleur East and Janette Manrara for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday, 16 October at 6:30PM on BBC Two.

The remaining twelve couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 21 October at 6:35PM with the results show on Sunday 22, October at 7:15PM on BBC One and iPlayer.