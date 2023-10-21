Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is back tonight – what time does it start and who’s dancing what?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this weekend, as the quest to lift the Glitterball Trophy continues.

The remaining couples will each take to the floor in a bid to impress the judging panel: Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

As they vie for a spot in next week’s Halloween Special, brace yourself for the celebrities giving their all to captivate both the judges and you, watching from home.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing line up

Last week’s episode saw Jody Cundy become the third celeb to depart, leaving twelve contestants in the competition.

Those still chasing the glitterball include Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, Sherlock and Mr Selfridge star Amanda Abbington, Corrie star Ellie Leach, TV and theatre star Nigel Harman, e reality star turned presenter Zara McDermott, actor Layton Williams and EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

Joining them are television presenter Angela Scanlon, newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy, tennis ace Annabel Croft, journalist Angela Rippon and presenter Eddie Kadi.

However, due to illness, Amanda will not perform this weekend. All being well, she will be able to continue in the competition next weekend.

Tonight’s dances and songs

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

Eddie and Karen: Samba to Calm Down by Rema ft. Selena Gomez – Stream/Download

Angela S and Carlos: American Smooth to Cherish by Madonna – Stream/Download

Nigel and Katya: Foxtrot to I Just Want To Make Love To You by Etta James – Stream/Download

Layton and Nikita: Salsa to Quimbara by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz – Stream/Download

Annabel and Johannes: Charleston to Ladies Night by Kool & The Gang – Stream/Download

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers and Celebrities in tonight’s show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Bobby and Dianne: Viennese Waltz to golden hour by JVKE – Stream/Download

Krishnan and Lauren: Quickstep to The Lady Is A Tramp by Frank Sinatra – Stream/Download

Angela R and Kai: Argentine Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor – Stream/Download

Zara and Graziano: American Smooth to Can’t Fight The Moonlight by LeAnn Rimes – Stream/Download

Adam and Luba: Couple’s Choice to Backstreet Boys Medley by Backstreet Boys – Stream/Download

Ellie and Vito: Paso Doble to Insomnia by Faithless – Stream/Download

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 21 October at 6:35PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:15PM with the fourth results show of Strictly Come Dancing and as the next couple who will be leaving the competition is revealed.

This weekend’s musical performance comes from Bastille while the professionals will showcase a special 60s-inspired Fosse number.

The remaining couples will go forward to next weekend’s spooktacular Halloween special.