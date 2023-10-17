It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s fifth round of live shows on Saturday – here are this week’s dances and songs.

Last weekend saw sports star Jody Cundy become the latest celebrity to be eliminated leaving twelve celebrities in the competition.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be hosting live from the Strictly Ballroom as the remaining couples take to the floor with more brand new, spectacular routines.

Strictly Come Dancing celebs in week four. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

With a place at next week’s Halloween Special up for grabs, you can anticipate the celebrities pulling out all the stops to impress both the judges and you at home.

Here’s this week Strictly Come Dancing’s song and dance list…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances – Week 5

Adam and Luba

Couple’s Choice to Backstreet Boys Medley by Backstreet Boys – Stream/Download

Amanda and Giovanni

Cha Cha to Canned Heat by Jamiroquai – Stream/Download

Annabel and Johannes

Charleston to Ladies Night by Kool & The Gang – Stream/Download

Angela R and Kai

Argentine Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor – Stream/Download

Angela S and Carlos

American Smooth to Cherish by Madonna – Stream/Download

Bobby and Dianne

Viennese Waltz to golden hour by JVKE – Stream/Download

Eddie and Karen

Samba to Calm Down by Rema ft. Selena Gomez – Stream/Download

Ellie and Vito

Paso Doble to Insomnia by Faithless – Stream/Download

Krishnan and Lauren

Quickstep to The Lady Is A Tramp by Frank Sinatra – Stream/Download

Layton and Nikita

Salsa to Quimbara by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz – Stream/Download

Nigel and Katya

Foxtrot to I Just Want To Make Love To You by Etta James – Stream/Download

Zara and Graziano

American Smooth to Can’t Fight The Moonlight by LeAnn Rimes – Stream/Download

Strictly Come Dancing returns to TV on Saturday, 21 October at 6:40PM on BBC One.

The next Strictly results of the series will air Sunday 22 October, from 7:15PM on BBC One.

As always, the two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes take part in the dreaded dance-off. The judges must then decide who stays and which couple says their goodbyes first.

Those who make it through will go into the Halloween-themed special the next weekend.