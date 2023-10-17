It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s fifth round of live shows on Saturday – here are this week’s dances and songs.
Last weekend saw sports star Jody Cundy become the latest celebrity to be eliminated leaving twelve celebrities in the competition.
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be hosting live from the Strictly Ballroom as the remaining couples take to the floor with more brand new, spectacular routines.
With a place at next week’s Halloween Special up for grabs, you can anticipate the celebrities pulling out all the stops to impress both the judges and you at home.
Here’s this week Strictly Come Dancing’s song and dance list…
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances – Week 5
Adam and Luba
Couple’s Choice to Backstreet Boys Medley by Backstreet Boys – Stream/Download
Amanda and Giovanni
Cha Cha to Canned Heat by Jamiroquai – Stream/Download
Annabel and Johannes
Charleston to Ladies Night by Kool & The Gang – Stream/Download
Angela R and Kai
Argentine Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor – Stream/Download
Angela S and Carlos
American Smooth to Cherish by Madonna – Stream/Download
Bobby and Dianne
Viennese Waltz to golden hour by JVKE – Stream/Download
Eddie and Karen
Samba to Calm Down by Rema ft. Selena Gomez – Stream/Download
Ellie and Vito
Paso Doble to Insomnia by Faithless – Stream/Download
Krishnan and Lauren
Quickstep to The Lady Is A Tramp by Frank Sinatra – Stream/Download
Layton and Nikita
Salsa to Quimbara by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz – Stream/Download
Nigel and Katya
Foxtrot to I Just Want To Make Love To You by Etta James – Stream/Download
Zara and Graziano
American Smooth to Can’t Fight The Moonlight by LeAnn Rimes – Stream/Download
Strictly Come Dancing returns to TV on Saturday, 21 October at 6:40PM on BBC One.
The next Strictly results of the series will air Sunday 22 October, from 7:15PM on BBC One.
As always, the two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes take part in the dreaded dance-off. The judges must then decide who stays and which couple says their goodbyes first.
Those who make it through will go into the Halloween-themed special the next weekend.