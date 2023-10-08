Who left Strictly Come Dancing tonight 'leaked' after Movie week

Who was voted out of Strictly Come Dancing this week has seemingly been leaked online.

Strictly Come Dancing’s latest live show aired on BBC One on Saturday (7 October), ahead of the latest results episode airing this evening.

However, who left Strictly has apparently already been revealed on social media – despite reported efforts to stop the leaks.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers and Celebrities in tonight’s show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly’s Sunday night episode is pre-recorded and the results have often appeared online before they air on TV.

Reacting to the apparent leak on social media, one fan reacted: “Wasn’t expecting the one celeb to be at the bottom but their Dance wasn’t the best of the night. As for the other celeb sadly I saw it coming. The correct result.”

Another agreed: “Sadly not much of a surprise, was expecting this”

And a third wrote online: “Really sad about this. The person clearly wanted to be there and was keen to improve and I’m also gutted to lose the professional too”

The rumoured result will only be officially confirmed when it is broadcast on BBC One tonight from 7:15PM.

As well as the dance-off, tonight’s episode will feature a Barbie-inspired routine from the professionals and a music performance from Madison Beer.

Saturday night saw Angela Scanlon and pro partner Carlos Gu top the movie night leaderboard after scoring 35 points for their Charleston to Who’s Got The Pain? from Damn Yankees.

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer had to settle for second place with 34 points for their Couple’s Choice dance to the Men in Black theme, despite achieving the first ten of the series from Shirley Ballas.

At the other end of the scoreboard, the bottom two were Nikita Kanda and Jody Cundy who scored 21 and 20 marks respectively for their film-themed routines.

The judges’ marks will be combined with the viewer’s votes to determine which two celebs must dance again before the judges decide who stays. Head judge Shirley Ballas will have the casting vote in case of a tie.

Find out who goes in the latest Strictly results show on Sunday, 8 October at 7:15PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.