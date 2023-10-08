Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima, Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez in the dance off. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2023 in Sunday’s results after the latest bottom two dance off.

Over the weekend, Strictly Come Dancing transported us to the movies as the celebrity dancers and their professional partners delivered dazzling Hollywood-inspired performances.

All fourteen remaining couples graced the ballroom, aiming to captivate both the at-home audience and judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers and Celebrities in tonight’s show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

On Sunday, the results were unveiled, with the judges’ scores being added to the viewers’ votes to determine the two couples with the lowest scores, who would then compete in the dance-off.

This week, that was Nikita Kanda & her dance partner Gorka Márquez and Zara McDermott & her dance partner Graziano Di Prima.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing results

Following the dance off, it was Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez who left Strictly this weekend.

In the dance off, both couples performed their routines again: First Zara and Graziano Di Prima performed their Pasodoble to The Puss Suite from Puss In Boots. Then, Nikita and Gorka Márquez performed their Jive to Kids In America from Clueless.

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Zara and Graziano: “The couple I’d like to save had both technique and theatricality, and that couple is Zara & Graziano.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Zara and Graziano: “I thought both couples gave it their best, but one couple made a few mistakes that were quite visible, so that’s why I’m saving Zara and Graziano.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Zara and Graziano: “I did think both couples danced better in the dance off, unfortunately there were a couple of small mistakes from one of the couples, so the couple I would like to save is Zara & Graziano.”

Tess Daly, Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez in the Strictly results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Although her casting vote was not needed, Shirley Ballas said she would have also decided to save Zara and Graziano.

Following her exit, Nikita said: “I don’t want to leave yet, I feel like I’ve let him down. I’ve had the best time and I love all my Strictly family, I’m going to miss you all.”

The remaining thirteen couples will take to the dancefloor again next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One at 6:30PM.

Nikita and Gorka will be joining Fleur East and Janette Manrara for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday, 9 October at 6:30PM on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.