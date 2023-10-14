Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 latest live show.

So far two couples have left the competition – and tonight (15 October) the remaining dancing duos performed a new selection of dazzling ballroom and Latin routines.

The pairs once again tried to impress ballroom bigwigs Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, who were watching their every move before passing their verdicts.

Strictly Come Dancing celebs in week four. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

At the end of the night, one celeb had the highest marks of the series so far while two were put at risk of being eliminated.

Strictly spoilers

Topping this week’s leaderboard was Layton Williams who scored the highest marks of the series so far with 37 points for his Cha Cha Cha with pro partner Nikita to a Whitney Houston classic.

In the bottom two of the table, Eddie Kadi scored 24 points for his American Smooth while placing last with the judges was Jody Cundy, scoring 19 points for his Salsa with Jowita Przystal. It leaves the pair at risk of the dance off where last week it was Nikita Kanda who was voted off Strictly.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Other performances this week included Adam and Luba’s enchanting Waltz to I Wonder Why by Curtis Stigers while Amanda and Giovanni brought dreamy elegance with their Foxtrot to Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac.

Energy surged as Annabel and Johannes infused the dance floor with their lively Jive, Angela R and Kai delivered a passionate Rumba, and Angela S and Carlos waltzed romantically to You Are The Reason by Calum Scott & Leona Lewis.

Drama took centre stage with Bobby and Dianne’s intense Tango to Fashion by David Bowie and Ellie and Vito transported viewers to Copacabana with their vibrant Samba to Copacabana by Barry Manilow.

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Krishnan and Lauren added intensity with their Paso Doble, Nigel and Katya embraced Latin flair with their Salsa, and Zara and Graziano closed the night with a romantic Viennese Waltz.

Who will be voted off Strictly tonight?

As usual, the judges’ scores provide only a portion of the overall picture.

These scores will now be merged with the outcomes of the latest public vote, which will be revealed on Sunday.

The two celebrity couples who land in the bottom two positions of the combined rankings will face a dance-off during tomorrow night’s (Sunday) results show.

