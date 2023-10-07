Amy Dowden makes emotional return to Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing fans have thrown praise on Amy Dowden as she returned to the show tonight.

The professional dancer made her first appearance on this year’s series since her second cancer diagnosis.

The 33-year-old has bravely confronted her battle with breast cancer since her diagnosis in July, sharing her journey on social media. Whi

While discussing the show’s voting terms and conditions, she provided an encouraging update on her ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

“I’m doing really well, I’m over half way through treatment,” she told host Claudia. “I can’t wait to be back with you all permanently.”

Many on social media were quick to post about Amy’s surprise appearance.

“How beautiful a moment was that ❤️ Bless Amy Dowden,” one wrote.

Another posted online: “Amy Dowden choosing not to wear a wig on #Strictly tonight has just shown every little girl going through chemo that bald is beautiful. What a role model ❤️”

And a third commented: “The reaction for Amy Dowden gave me goosebumps – what a beautiful, inspirational woman #strictly”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

