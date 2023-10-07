The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers and Celebrities in tonight's show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 movie themed live show.

Following last week’s first elimination, tonight (7 October) the remaining dancing duos performed a new selection of dazzling routines in Movie week!

The pairs were all hoping to impress the judges and audiences at home ahead of the second results show of the series.

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly spoilers!

As always, the judges issued their scores out of 10 which will be added to the viewers’ votes in the results. Last week it was Les Dennis who left Strictly.

Tonight’s leaderboard saw Angela Scanlon and pro partner Carlos Gu on top after scoring 35 points for their Charleston to Who’s Got The Pain? from Damn Yankees.

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

They just bettered Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer who scored 34 points for their unique Couple’s Choice dance to the Men in Black theme, scoring the very first ten of the series from Shirley Ballas.

At the other end and following her appearance in the dance off last weekend Nikita Kanda scored 21 points for her Jive to Kids in America from Clueless.

Below her and placing bottom at the end of the night was Jody Cundy who had 20 marks for his American Smooth to Married Life from Up having had just two days to rehearse.

Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Other performances on the night included Adam and Luba’s lively Jive to the catchy Take On Me from The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Amanda and Giovanni’s sultry Rumba with Out of Reach from Bridget Jones.

The elegant Waltz of Annabel and Johannes to Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany’s added a touch of classic charm. Angela and Kai quickstepped their way into hearts with the lively Do-Re-Mi from The Sound of Music, while Bobby and Dianne’s infectious Samba delighted the panel.

Ellie and Vito’s Viennese Waltz to Waiting On A Miracle from Encanto, Layton and Nikita’s emotional Viennese Waltz to a Grease classic, Nigel and Katya’s fun-filled Jive to the Batman Theme, and Zara and Graziano’s dramatic Paso Doble to The Puss Suite from Puss in Boots completed the evening.

As ever, the judges’ scores are only half the story.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

The panel’s marks will now be combined with the results from the latest public vote tonight.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One with the results from 7:15PM.

There will also be a new group routine from the professionals and a music performance from Madison Beer.