Adele Roberts announced as tenth Dancing On Ice contestant

Adele Roberts has become the latest celebrity confirmed for Dancing On Ice’s new series.

Adele Roberts is a Broadcaster and DJ, best known for her work on BBC Radio 1.

Revealing the news exclusively on Lorraine today, Adele said: “It’s ‘bricking it on ice’ for me! I think the hardest part is putting myself out there as I usually hide away. I did radio as it’s not visual.

Dancing on Ice on ITV and ITVX. ©ITV Plc

“That’s going to be a big challenge. After cancer I have my life back; I actually can’t wait for the glam!”

Dancing On Ice will launch its new series on ITV1 and ITVX in the new year.

Twelve celebrities are gearing up for the ultimate challenge as they hit the ice every week, performing live to win over both the judges and viewers at home.

This new season promises an abundance of glitz, glamour, and breathtaking performances, as these celebrities fearlessly tackle the demanding world of ice skating. Who among them possesses the skill and determination to claim the coveted trophy when the series concludes?

The full Dancing On Ice line up now features champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE, reality star Miles Nazaire, Gogglebox’s Stephen Lustig-Webb, comedian Lou Sanders and soap star Ricky Norwood.

The final names on the line up will be revealed soon – stay tuned!

Dancing On Ice typically airs Sunday nights from January.

Hosts, judges and professional skaters for the upcoming series are to be announced.