Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb joins Dancing On Ice line up

Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb is the next celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice.

It follows Stephen stepping down from the Channel 4 show “to move on and explore other opportunities”

Revealing the news exclusively on Lorraine today, Stephen said: “The last time I was on the ice I think I was 14 (years old) so almost 40 years ago. I have been back on the ice since just for a quick spin around, I didn’t fall over so that was a good thing!”

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Logo. ©ITV Plc

He added: I’ve got a new appreciation for skating. I can see how truly difficult it is. From the comfort of my sofa I was probably a little too judgy, I didn’t realise how hard it is!”

Stephen is the seventh confirmed contestant on the new Dancing On Ice cast.

Earlier today, TV Personality Miles Nazaire joined the line up while yesterday saw Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE become the latest name announced for the show.

He said: “I like a challenge and I needed a reason to go out and do stuff again and here we are. I want to perform something that’s never been done before, that’s my aim. I’ll go 100,000% on this. I’ll try hard, I’m in no way expecting to be good but I will work as hard as I can.”

Further confirmed names on the current cast are Love Island winner and West End star Amber Davies and S Club 7 singer and actress Hannah Spearritt.

Joining them are actress Claire Sweeney while Ricky Hatton MBE was the first celeb announced last month.

Dancing on Ice will begin its brand new series in the new year, typically launching in January.

A dozen celebrities are gearing up to undertake the ultimate challenge, gracing the ice week after week in a live skating spectacle aimed at winning over both the panel of judges and the viewers at home.

As the dazzling series returns, the premier ice show vows to deliver even more glitz, glamour, and breathtaking performances, with celebrities fearlessly embracing the rigours of mastering this perilous discipline. Who among them possesses the necessary skills and determination to conquer the intricacies of ice skating and claim the coveted trophy?

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV1 and ITVX.