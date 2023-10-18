Who left the Great British Bake Off 2023 this week? Here are all the results and contestants from the series.

It was the fourth episode of this year’s Great British Bake Off on Wednesday as the remaining bakers competed for victory.

The tent awaited the returning contestants, as they took their place under the critical eye of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond returning for presenting duties.

This time (18 October) it was Chocolate Week and the bakers faced three delectable tasks: a demanding torte for the Signature round, a challenging cheesecake challenge in the Technical round, and a spectacular chocolate box Showstopper.

Ultimately, Matty was crowned star baker however in a twist, NO ONE was sent home. Instead, two bakers will leave in the next episode.

Recap all the results of the series so far below…

Great British Bake Off 2023 results

Here’s the latest on who’s left and who was made star baker on the Great British Bake Off…

Week 1 – Cake

In the signature, the bakers were challenged to produce the perfect vertical layer cake. Next, under the fabled gingham cloth were the ingredients for the first technical, an iconic chocolate cake that should have been very familiar. Finally, a sponge showstopper featured a menagerie of animals, giving the bakers a chance to express their architectural skills.

Eliminated: Amos Lilley – 43-year-old from North London

Star baker: Dan

Week 2 – Biscuit

It was Biscuit Week, and the remaining bakers got stuck into a marshmallow-based Signature challenge inspired by childhood favorites, before cracking on with a custard classic in the Technical. Finally, in an illusion-themed Showstopper, the bakers made their favorite meal out of biscuits.

Eliminated: Maisam – 18-year-old Student & Sales Assistant from Greater Manchester

Star baker: Tasha Stones

Week 3 – Bread

The bakers started Bread week with a classic cottage loaf in the Signature round, then headed to Devon for the Technical challenge. Finally, the bakers got themselves in a twist with a plaited bread centrepiece.

Eliminated: Keith Barron – 60-year-old from Hampshire

Star baker: Tasha Stones

Week 4 – Chocolate

During Chocolate Week, the bakers tackled three indulgent challenges: a tricky torte in the Signature round, a cheesecake challenge in the Technical round, and a chocolate box Showstopper.

Eliminated: No elimination

Star baker: Matty

Remaining contestants

The current remaining bakers on the competition in 2023 are…

Cristy Sharp – 33-year-old from East London

Dan – 42-year-old from Cheshire

Dana Conway – 25-year-old from Essex

Josh Smalley – 27-year-old from Leicestershire

Matty – 28-year-old from Cambridgeshire

Nicky – 52-year-old from West Midlands

Rowan Claughton – 21-year-old from West Yorkshire

Saku – 50-year-old from Herefordshire

Tasha Stones – 27-year-old from Bristol

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4.