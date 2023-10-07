Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stars in the second live show

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2023 third live show tonight and here’s all you need to know – SPOILERS!

It’s time to roll out the red carpet as Strictly Come Dancing takes you to the movies.

Opening the show, the Strictly pros will mark 100 years of Disney with a special group routine in the ballroom.

Strictly Come Dancing judges

Following last week’s first elimination, the remaining couples take their inspiration from the silver screen, dancing to impress the judges and viewers at home ahead of the second results show of the series.

The Strictly Come Dancing line up

Fourteen celebs will take to the dancefloor this evening: Those remaining on the cast include actor Bobby Brazier, radio host Eddie Kadi, star of stage and screen Amanda Abbington, Paralympian Jody Cundy and star of stage and screen Nigel Harman.

Also on the line up are The One Show reporter Angela Scanlon, theatre performer Layton Williams, reality star turned presenter Zara McDermott, journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy and journalist Angela Rippon.

Completing the line up are radio presenter Nikita Kanda, Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, tennis ace Annabel Croft and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas.

Tonight’s movie week songs and dances

Krishnan and Lauren: Charleston to Money Money from Cabaret – Stream/download

Nigel and Katya: Jive to Batman Theme from Batman – Stream/download

Nikita and Gorka: Jive to Kids in America from Clueless – Stream/download

Ellie and Vito: Viennese Waltz to Waiting On A Miracle from Encanto – Stream/download

Jody and Jowita: American Smooth to Married Life from Up – Stream/download

Adam and Luba: Jive to Take On Me from The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Stream/download

Eddie and Karen: Couple’s Choice to Men in Black from Men in Black – Stream/download

Annabel and Johannes: Waltz to Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany’s – Stream/download

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 judges Craig Revel Horwood; Motsi Mabuse; Shirley Ballas; Anton du Beke. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Bobby and Dianne: Samba to Young Hearts Run Free from Romeo and Juliet – Stream/download

Angela S and Carlos: Charleston to Who’s Got The Pain? From Damn Yankees – Stream/download

Amanda and Giovanni: Rumba to Out of Reach from Bridget Jones – Stream/download

Layton and Nikita: Viennese Waltz to There Are Worse Things I Could Do from Grease – Stream/download

Zara and Graziano: Paso Doble to The Puss Suite from Puss in Boots – Stream/download

Angela R and Kai: Quickstep to Do-Re-Mi from The Sound of Music – Stream/download

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 7 October at 6:20PM.

Before the performances, there will be a special group routine from the professional dancers celebrating 100 years of Disney.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:15PM with the second results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 as the next couple who will be leaving the competition is revealed.

The two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes will take part in the dreaded dance-off.

Plus, there will b a special Barbie-themed routine from the pros and a music performance from a Madison Beer.