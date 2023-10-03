Strictly Come Dancing 2023 movie week dances and songs REVEALED

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2023 third week of live shows this Saturday and here are all the dances and songs for movie week!
Last weekend saw the very first results show as Les Dennis left the competition after the very first dance off.
Fourteen celebrity and professional couples are left competing for the glitterball trophy and this Saturday it’s MOVIE week!
As ever, the week will see the couples showcasing routines inspired by famous films from over the years.
The Sound Of Music, Men In Black and Encanto are just a few of the movies getting the ‘Strictly treatment’ this Saturday night.
Here are this week’s Strictly Come Dancing movie song and dance list in full…
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances – Movies Week – Week 3
Adam and Luba
Jive to Take On Me from The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Stream/download
Amanda and Giovanni
Rumba to Out of Reach from Bridget Jones – Stream/download
Annabel and Johannes
Waltz to Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany’s – Stream/download
Angela R and Kai
Quickstep to Do-Re-Mi from The Sound of Music – Stream/download
Angela S and Carlos
Charleston to Who’s Got The Pain? From Damn Yankees – Stream/download
Bobby and Dianne
Samba to Young Hearts Run Free from Romeo and Juliet – Stream/download
Eddie and Karen
Couple’s Choice to Men in Black from Men in Black – Stream/download
Ellie and Vito
Viennese Waltz to Waiting On A Miracle from Encanto – Stream/download
Jody and Jowita
American Smooth to Married Life from Up – Stream/download
Krishnan and Lauren
Charleston to Money Money from Cabaret – Stream/download
Layton and Nikita
Viennese Waltz to There Are Worse Things I Could Do from Grease – Stream/download
Nigel and Katya
Jive to Batman Theme from Batman – Stream/download
Nikita and Gorka
Jive to Kids in America from Clueless – Stream/download
Zara and Graziano
Paso Doble to The Puss Suite from Puss in Boots – Stream/download
When does Strictly Come Dancing air this weekend?
Strictly Come Dancing 2023’s live shows continue on Saturday, 7 October at 6:20PM on BBC One with all the performances.
Before the routines from the celebs, the magic of the movies comes to the Strictly ballroom as the show opens with a beautiful routine by the professional dancers celebrating 100 years of Disney.
And the results show is on Sunday, 8 October at 7:15PM on BBC One as another celebrity is sent home following the latest dance off.
Plus, there will be a Barbie-themed group routine from the pros and a music performance from Madison Beer.