Strictly Come Dancing 2023 movie week dances and songs REVEALED

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2023 third week of live shows this Saturday and here are all the dances and songs for movie week!

Last weekend saw the very first results show as Les Dennis left the competition after the very first dance off.

Fourteen celebrity and professional couples are left competing for the glitterball trophy and this Saturday it’s MOVIE week!

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stars in the second live show

As ever, the week will see the couples showcasing routines inspired by famous films from over the years.

The Sound Of Music, Men In Black and Encanto are just a few of the movies getting the ‘Strictly treatment’ this Saturday night.

Here are this week’s Strictly Come Dancing movie song and dance list in full…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances – Movies Week – Week 3

Adam and Luba

Jive to Take On Me from The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Stream/download

Amanda and Giovanni

Rumba to Out of Reach from Bridget Jones – Stream/download

Annabel and Johannes

Waltz to Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany’s – Stream/download

Angela R and Kai

Quickstep to Do-Re-Mi from The Sound of Music – Stream/download

Angela S and Carlos

Charleston to Who’s Got The Pain? From Damn Yankees – Stream/download

Bobby and Dianne

Samba to Young Hearts Run Free from Romeo and Juliet – Stream/download

Eddie and Karen

Couple’s Choice to Men in Black from Men in Black – Stream/download

Ellie and Vito

Viennese Waltz to Waiting On A Miracle from Encanto – Stream/download

Jody and Jowita

American Smooth to Married Life from Up – Stream/download

Krishnan and Lauren

Charleston to Money Money from Cabaret – Stream/download

Layton and Nikita

Viennese Waltz to There Are Worse Things I Could Do from Grease – Stream/download

Nigel and Katya

Jive to Batman Theme from Batman – Stream/download

Nikita and Gorka

Jive to Kids in America from Clueless – Stream/download

Zara and Graziano

Paso Doble to The Puss Suite from Puss in Boots – Stream/download

When does Strictly Come Dancing air this weekend?

Strictly Come Dancing 2023’s live shows continue on Saturday, 7 October at 6:20PM on BBC One with all the performances.

Before the routines from the celebs, the magic of the movies comes to the Strictly ballroom as the show opens with a beautiful routine by the professional dancers celebrating 100 years of Disney.

And the results show is on Sunday, 8 October at 7:15PM on BBC One as another celebrity is sent home following the latest dance off.

Plus, there will be a Barbie-themed group routine from the pros and a music performance from Madison Beer.