Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of movie week's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Movie-themed Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining 14 couples perform live for the third time in Strictly’s annual Movie special.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Nigel and Katya

Dance: Jive

Song: Batman Theme from Batman

Judges’ Marks: 25 (6, 6, 6, 7)

Angela R and Kai

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Do-Re-Mi from The Sound of Music

Judges’ Marks: 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

Zara and Graziano

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: The Puss Suite from Puss in Boots

Judges’ Marks: 25 (6, 6, 6, 7)

Layton and Nikita

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: There Are Worse Things I Could Do from Grease

Judges’ Marks: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)

Angela S and Carlos

Dance: Charleston

Song: Who’s Got The Pain? From Damn Yankees

Judges’ Marks: 35 (9, 9, 8, 9)

Amanda and Giovanni

Dance: Rumba

Song: Out of Reach from Bridget Jones

Judges’ Marks: 30 (6, 8, 8, 8)

Nikita and Gorka

Dance: Jive

Song: Kids in America from Clueless

Judges’ Marks: 21 (4, 6, 5, 6)

Ellie and Vito

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Waiting On A Miracle from Encanto

Judges’ Marks: 33 (8, 9, 8, 8)

Bobby and Dianne

Dance: Samba

Song: Young Hearts Run Free from Romeo and Juliet

Judges’ Marks: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Jody and Jowita

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Married Life from Up

Judges’ Marks: 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

Eddie and Karen

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song: Men in Black from Men in Black

Judges’ Marks: 34 (8, 8, 10, 8)

Annabel and Johannes

Dance: Waltz

Song: Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Judges’ Marks: 30 (8, 8, 7, 7)

Adam and Luba

Dance: Jive

Song: Take On Me from The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Judges’ Marks: 26 (5, 7, 7, 7)

Krishnan and Lauren

Dance: Charleston

Song: Money Money from Cabaret

Judges’ Marks: 30 (8, 8, 7, 7)

As ever the judges’ marks will now be combined with the viewer’s votes to determine who is in the bottom two and facing the dance-off.

The two celebrity couples in the dance off will have to perform their routine again in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show. The judges will then vote on who should stay.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night (8 October) on BBC One from 7:20PM. As well as the results there will be a music performance by Madison Beer.