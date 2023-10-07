Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of movie week's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Movie-themed Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the remaining 14 couples perform live for the third time in Strictly’s annual Movie special.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Nigel and Katya
Dance: Jive
Song: Batman Theme from Batman
Judges’ Marks: 25 (6, 6, 6, 7)
Angela R and Kai
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Do-Re-Mi from The Sound of Music
Judges’ Marks: 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)
Zara and Graziano
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: The Puss Suite from Puss in Boots
Judges’ Marks: 25 (6, 6, 6, 7)
Layton and Nikita
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: There Are Worse Things I Could Do from Grease
Judges’ Marks: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)
Angela S and Carlos
Dance: Charleston
Song: Who’s Got The Pain? From Damn Yankees
Judges’ Marks: 35 (9, 9, 8, 9)
Amanda and Giovanni
Dance: Rumba
Song: Out of Reach from Bridget Jones
Judges’ Marks: 30 (6, 8, 8, 8)
Nikita and Gorka
Dance: Jive
Song: Kids in America from Clueless
Judges’ Marks: 21 (4, 6, 5, 6)
Ellie and Vito
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Waiting On A Miracle from Encanto
Judges’ Marks: 33 (8, 9, 8, 8)
Bobby and Dianne
Dance: Samba
Song: Young Hearts Run Free from Romeo and Juliet
Judges’ Marks: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)
Jody and Jowita
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Married Life from Up
Judges’ Marks: 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)
Eddie and Karen
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: Men in Black from Men in Black
Judges’ Marks: 34 (8, 8, 10, 8)
Annabel and Johannes
Dance: Waltz
Song: Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Judges’ Marks: 30 (8, 8, 7, 7)
Adam and Luba
Dance: Jive
Song: Take On Me from The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Judges’ Marks: 26 (5, 7, 7, 7)
Krishnan and Lauren
Dance: Charleston
Song: Money Money from Cabaret
Judges’ Marks: 30 (8, 8, 7, 7)
As ever the judges’ marks will now be combined with the viewer’s votes to determine who is in the bottom two and facing the dance-off.
The two celebrity couples in the dance off will have to perform their routine again in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show. The judges will then vote on who should stay.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night (8 October) on BBC One from 7:20PM. As well as the results there will be a music performance by Madison Beer.