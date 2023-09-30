Layton Williams' show-stopping Quickstep wows Strictly Come Dancing

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin set Strictly Come Dancing ablaze tonight with a spectacular quickstep performance.

In a night filled with stunning performances on Strictly Come Dancing, Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin truly stole the show with their showstopping Quickstep.

The pair closed the show with the routine to the enchanting rhythms of “Puttin’ On The Ritz” by Gregory Porter. Their dance left the judges and viewers in awe, earning them an impressive quartet of nines from the judging panel.

Layton and Nikita. Credit: BBC

Social media erupted with praise and excitement for Layton and Nikita’s performance.

X (Twitter) was flooded with posts from viewers who couldn’t contain their enthusiasm.

One user exclaimed, “OH. MY. GOD … Layton & Nikita 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍♥️♥️✨🕺🏼🕺🏼🪩 that is going down in strictly history #SCD #Strictly #Strictly.” The performance was hailed as a finalist-worthy routine, and Layton’s dance prowess received effusive praise.

“Fab tune…great concept…lovely Quickstep – Layton absolutely nailed that routine…amazing choreography Nikita,” commented another viewer, highlighting not only the outstanding performance but also the brilliant choreography that brought it to life.

The chemistry and friendship between Layton and Nikita were also noted, with one viewer expressing, “Obsessed with Layton and Nikita. The theatre! The masculinity! A beautiful friendship in the making and the general fabulousness of it all. Amazing.”

In a show-stopping finale to the night, Layton Williams left an indelible mark on the Strictly Come Dancing stage, prompting one enthusiastic viewer to exclaim, “Layton Williams SMASHED that bloody hell #strictly.”

Layton and Nikita. Credit: BBC

The performance saw Layton top this week’s Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with a total of 65 marks for his opening two dances ahead of the first elimination on Sunday night.

He was just ahead of Amanda Abbington and Ellie Leach, who scored 61 and 60 points respectively for their two routines.

But at the other end in the bottom two were Nikita Kanda and Les Dennis scoring 36 and 31 points from the first two weeks respectively.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday night at 7:15PM on BBC One and iPlayer.