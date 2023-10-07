Big Brother 2023 house photos revealed ahead of new series launch

Here’s your first look inside the brand new Big Brother UK house!

Big Brother bursts back onto our screens this weekend with its first new series on UK TV in five years.

A new Big Brother house located in London has been built and first pictures have been revealed.

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Big Brother house. Credit: ITV/Initial TV

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Big Brother house. Credit: ITV/Initial TV

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Big Brother house. Credit: ITV/Initial TV

The extraordinary house is the biggest in Big Brother UK history and includes the first ever upstairs area.

This upper space boasts a striking glass wall that grants housemates the opportunity to peer into the communal living area below. Accessibility is a priority, with entry options including stairs and a dedicated mobility lift, ensuring all housemates can enjoy this elevated space.

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The bedroom. Credit: ITV/Initial TV

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The make up area. Credit: ITV/Initial TV

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The bedroom, with a special bed. Credit: ITV/Initial TV

The bedroom, adorned with luxurious furnishings, offers an array of single and double beds.

It also provides an expansive pampering station where housemates can gather, share stories about the day’s happenings, and indulge in personal grooming routines before embarking on another day within the house.

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Big Brother house – the bathroom Credit: ITV/Initial TV

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Big Brother house – the shower. Credit: ITV/Initial TV

Yesterday saw the reveal of one of Big Brother’s most iconic and recognisable features, the brand-new Diary Room Chair.

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Big Brother Diary Room chair.

Big Brother returns for 2023 with its brand new series launching on Sunday, 8 October at 9PM across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX. The show will then continue Sunday – Friday nights on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM for six weeks.

AJ Odudu and Will Best front the iconic show and it’s spin-off.

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Big Brother house garden. Credit: ITV/Initial TV

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Big Brother house garden. Credit: ITV/Initial TV

As well as the highlights every night ITVX will air live feed into the early hours online.

A fresh group of diverse housemates, meticulously chosen from various backgrounds, are set to reside in the world’s most renowned reality TV abode. Cameras will be on constant watch, documenting their every move, while the nation eagerly tracks their journey.

Expect ingenious challenges, suspenseful nominations, and live eliminations, all while the public regains their pivotal role, voting throughout the season and ultimately determining the recipient of a life-altering cash prize.

Big Brother UK originally hit screens on Channel 4 in 2020 before switching over to Channel 5 in 2011.