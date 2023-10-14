The Strictly Come Dancing final date has been confirmed for this year’s series.

The grand final will see the remaining celebrity and professionals go head to head for the Glitterball trophy.

As ever, viewers alone will ultimately crown the champion who will take the title of Strictly Come Dancing champions.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 judges Craig Revel Horwood; Motsi Mabuse; Shirley Ballas; Anton du Beke. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing final 2023 date

The Strictly Come Dancing final will take place on Saturday, 16 December.

The show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

In the final, the top couples from the series will dance up to three times to try and win viewer votes.

There will be the timeless show dance, where creativity knows no bounds. Additionally, the finalists will revisit two of their previous dance performances.

For one of these revisits, our celebrities have the freedom to select their personal favourite dance routine. The second revisited dance, however, will be chosen by the judges, who will provide constructive feedback to guide them in enhancing their performance this time around.

Who will win this year’s show?

At the time of writing all fifteen couples remain in the competition and so its wide open ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing final 2023 date.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers and Celebrities. Credit BBC/Guy Levy

Following the first live show, the odds on Nigel Harman to win have been slashed after topping the scoreboard – but Bobby Brazier is still the favourite to win.

Ellie Leach, Angela Scanlon and Layton Williams are all also tipped as contenders at this early stage of the competition.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Nigel Harman wasn’t just the most popular dancer with the judges on night one of Strictly, he was also very popular with punters following a top score of 32 and is now 10/3 to win the show having been 6/1 before taking to the ballroom floor – only 9/4 favourite Bobby Brazier is ahead of him in the betting.

“Meanwhile, punters have shied away from supporting Layton Williams, who is now 9/1 having been 4/1 and Eddie Kadi has also drifted to 20/1 from 10/1, but there’s still a long way to go and the betting for this series remains very open.”