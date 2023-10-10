Strictly Come Dancing 2023 series leaderboard: All the scores so far

Here’s a full run down of all the scores so far on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

A total of fifteen celebs started the brand new series this autumn, hoping to impress both the judges and viewers with their Ballroom and Latin routines.

Each week all the performances will be scored by Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse before those watching at home can vote to keep their favourite in the competition.

After three weeks of performances, here are all the marks from the judges so far and who is leading the overall leaderboard based on average scores from the judges.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 series leaderboard

Celebrity Dance Score 1.= Ellie Leach Week 1 Jive 29 Week 2 Foxtrot 31 Week 3 Viennese waltz 33 Total 93 Average 31.0 1.= Layton Williams Week 1 Samba 29 Week 2 Quickstep 36 Week 3 Viennese waltz 28 Total 93 Average 31.0 3. Amanda Abbington Week 1 Viennese Waltz 29 Week 2 Salsa 32 Week 3 Rumba 30 Total 91 Average 30.3 4. Bobby Brazier Week 1 Foxtrot 29 Week 2 Charleston 29 Week 3 Samba 32 Total 90 Average 30.0 5. Angela S canlon Week 1 Tango 23 Week 2 Jive 29 Week 3 Charleston 35 Total 87 Average 29.0 6. Angela R ippon Week 1 Cha Cha 28 Week 2 Foxtrot 31 Week 3 Quickstep 26 Total 85 Average 28.3 7. Nigel Harman Week 1 Paso Doble 32 Week 2 Viennese waltz 27 Week 3 Jive 25 Total 84 Average 28.0 8. Annabel Croft Week 1 Cha Cha 28 Week 2 Quickstep 22 Week 3 Waltz 30 Total 80 Average 26.7 9. Eddie Kadi Week 1 Quickstep 22 Week 2 Cha Cha Cha 21 Week 3 Couple’s choice 34 Total 77 Average 25.7 10. Krishnan Guru Murphy Week 1 Cha Cha 22 Week 2 Foxtrot 20 Week 3 Charleston 30 Total 72 Average 24.0 11. Adam Thomas Week 1 Cha Cha 19 Week 2 Tango 23 Week 3 Jive 26 Total 68 Average 22.7 12. Zara McDermott Week 1 Cha Cha 19 Week 2 Quickstep 23 Week 3 Paso Doble 25 Total 67 Average 22.3 13.= Jody Cundy Week 1 Quickstep 21 Week 2 Paso doble 16 Week 3 American Smooth 20 Total 57 Average 19.0 13.= Nikita Kanda Week 1 Waltz 18 Week 2 Charleston 18 Week 3 Jive 21 Total 57 Average 19.0 15. Les Dennis Week 1 Tango 16 Week 2 Samba 15 Total 31 Average 15.5

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and sunday nights on BBC One and iPlayer.

In the fourth week of the competition, the remaining couples take the stage once again, giving their all in hopes of impressing both the judges and viewers at home, as viewer votes will play a pivotal role in determining the bottom two couples for Sunday night’s results show.

This week’s results show kicks off with a touching love story presented by the professional dancers, followed by a captivating performance by the talented Beverley Knight in the ballroom.

The fate of our couples rests on the outcome of the public poll, which will ultimately decide the two pairs who will compete in the dance-off.