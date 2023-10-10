tellymix
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 series leaderboard: All the scores so far

Published by Josh Darvill
Strictly Come Dancing judges
Here’s a full run down of all the scores so far on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

A total of fifteen celebs started the brand new series this autumn, hoping to impress both the judges and viewers with their Ballroom and Latin routines.

Each week all the performances will be scored by Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse before those watching at home can vote to keep their favourite in the competition.

After three weeks of performances, here are all the marks from the judges so far and who is leading the overall leaderboard based on average scores from the judges.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 series leaderboard

Celebrity Dance
Score
1.= Ellie Leach
Week 1 Jive 29
Week 2 Foxtrot 31
Week 3 Viennese waltz 33
Total 93
Average 31.0
1.= Layton Williams
Week 1 Samba 29
Week 2 Quickstep 36
Week 3 Viennese waltz 28
Total 93
Average 31.0
3. Amanda Abbington
Week 1 Viennese Waltz 29
Week 2 Salsa 32
Week 3 Rumba 30
Total 91
Average 30.3
4. Bobby Brazier
Week 1 Foxtrot 29
Week 2 Charleston 29
Week 3 Samba 32
Total 90
Average 30.0
5. Angela Scanlon
Week 1 Tango 23
Week 2 Jive 29
Week 3 Charleston 35
Total 87
Average 29.0
6. Angela Rippon
Week 1 Cha Cha 28
Week 2 Foxtrot 31
Week 3 Quickstep 26
Total 85
Average 28.3
7. Nigel Harman
Week 1 Paso Doble 32
Week 2 Viennese waltz 27
Week 3 Jive 25
Total 84
Average 28.0
8. Annabel Croft
Week 1 Cha Cha 28
Week 2 Quickstep 22
Week 3 Waltz 30
Total 80
Average 26.7
9. Eddie Kadi
Week 1 Quickstep 22
Week 2 Cha Cha Cha 21
Week 3 Couple’s choice 34
Total 77
Average 25.7
10. Krishnan Guru Murphy
Week 1 Cha Cha 22
Week 2 Foxtrot 20
Week 3 Charleston 30
Total 72
Average 24.0
11. Adam Thomas
Week 1 Cha Cha 19
Week 2 Tango 23
Week 3 Jive 26
Total 68
Average 22.7
12. Zara McDermott
Week 1 Cha Cha 19
Week 2 Quickstep 23
Week 3 Paso Doble 25
Total 67
Average 22.3
13.= Jody Cundy
Week 1 Quickstep 21
Week 2 Paso doble 16
Week 3 American Smooth 20
Total 57
Average 19.0
13.= Nikita Kanda
Week 1 Waltz 18
Week 2 Charleston 18
Week 3 Jive 21
Total 57
Average 19.0
15. Les Dennis
Week 1 Tango 16
Week 2 Samba 15
Total 31
Average 15.5

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and sunday nights on BBC One and iPlayer.

In the fourth week of the competition, the remaining couples take the stage once again, giving their all in hopes of impressing both the judges and viewers at home, as viewer votes will play a pivotal role in determining the bottom two couples for Sunday night’s results show.

This week’s results show kicks off with a touching love story presented by the professional dancers, followed by a captivating performance by the talented Beverley Knight in the ballroom.

The fate of our couples rests on the outcome of the public poll, which will ultimately decide the two pairs who will compete in the dance-off.

