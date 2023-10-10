Strictly Come Dancing 2023 series leaderboard: All the scores so far

Here’s a full run down of all the scores so far on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.
A total of fifteen celebs started the brand new series this autumn, hoping to impress both the judges and viewers with their Ballroom and Latin routines.
Each week all the performances will be scored by Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse before those watching at home can vote to keep their favourite in the competition.
After three weeks of performances, here are all the marks from the judges so far and who is leading the overall leaderboard based on average scores from the judges.
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 series leaderboard
|Celebrity
|Dance
|Score
|1.= Ellie Leach
|Week 1
|Jive
|29
|Week 2
|Foxtrot
|31
|Week 3
|Viennese waltz
|33
|Total
|93
|Average
|31.0
|1.= Layton Williams
|Week 1
|Samba
|29
|Week 2
|Quickstep
|36
|Week 3
|Viennese waltz
|28
|Total
|93
|Average
|31.0
|3. Amanda Abbington
|Week 1
|Viennese Waltz
|29
|Week 2
|Salsa
|32
|Week 3
|Rumba
|30
|Total
|91
|Average
|30.3
|4. Bobby Brazier
|Week 1
|Foxtrot
|29
|Week 2
|Charleston
|29
|Week 3
|Samba
|32
|Total
|90
|Average
|30.0
|5. Angela Scanlon
|Week 1
|Tango
|23
|Week 2
|Jive
|29
|Week 3
|Charleston
|35
|Total
|87
|Average
|29.0
|6. Angela Rippon
|Week 1
|Cha Cha
|28
|Week 2
|Foxtrot
|31
|Week 3
|Quickstep
|26
|Total
|85
|Average
|28.3
|7. Nigel Harman
|Week 1
|Paso Doble
|32
|Week 2
|Viennese waltz
|27
|Week 3
|Jive
|25
|Total
|84
|Average
|28.0
|8. Annabel Croft
|Week 1
|Cha Cha
|28
|Week 2
|Quickstep
|22
|Week 3
|Waltz
|30
|Total
|80
|Average
|26.7
|9. Eddie Kadi
|Week 1
|Quickstep
|22
|Week 2
|Cha Cha Cha
|21
|Week 3
|Couple’s choice
|34
|Total
|77
|Average
|25.7
|10. Krishnan Guru Murphy
|Week 1
|Cha Cha
|22
|Week 2
|Foxtrot
|20
|Week 3
|Charleston
|30
|Total
|72
|Average
|24.0
|11. Adam Thomas
|Week 1
|Cha Cha
|19
|Week 2
|Tango
|23
|Week 3
|Jive
|26
|Total
|68
|Average
|22.7
|12. Zara McDermott
|Week 1
|Cha Cha
|19
|Week 2
|Quickstep
|23
|Week 3
|Paso Doble
|25
|Total
|67
|Average
|22.3
|13.= Jody Cundy
|Week 1
|Quickstep
|21
|Week 2
|Paso doble
|16
|Week 3
|American Smooth
|20
|Total
|57
|Average
|19.0
|13.= Nikita Kanda
|Week 1
|Waltz
|18
|Week 2
|Charleston
|18
|Week 3
|Jive
|21
|Total
|57
|Average
|19.0
|15. Les Dennis
|Week 1
|Tango
|16
|Week 2
|Samba
|15
|Total
|31
|Average
|15.5
Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and sunday nights on BBC One and iPlayer.
In the fourth week of the competition, the remaining couples take the stage once again, giving their all in hopes of impressing both the judges and viewers at home, as viewer votes will play a pivotal role in determining the bottom two couples for Sunday night’s results show.
This week’s results show kicks off with a touching love story presented by the professional dancers, followed by a captivating performance by the talented Beverley Knight in the ballroom.
The fate of our couples rests on the outcome of the public poll, which will ultimately decide the two pairs who will compete in the dance-off.