The first Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results are in – who left in the first elimination tonight?

Following the opening two weekends of live shows, tonight was the first dance off and exit.

The judges’ marks from the past two weekends of dances were combined with the viewer vote to determine the bottom two couples. They danced again before the judges decided who to save.

First Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results

In the first results show it was actor and presenter Les Dennis and pro partner Nancy Xu who left following the dance off against Nikita Kanda and her dance partner Gorka Márquez.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman gathered all 15 of the remaining celebrity couples to read out the safe dancers in no particular order.

Both couples performed their routines again; Nikita and Gorka performed their Charleston to Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) by Beyoncé. Then, Les and Nancy performed their Samba to Rock The Boat by Hues Corporation in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts:

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Nikita and Gorka: “The couple I would like to save and who I think danced the best on the night and was the most improved is Nikita and Gorka.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Nikita and Gorka: “Both couples danced better in the dance off. One couple was extremely better in the dance off. I will save Nikita and Gorka.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Nikita and Gorka: “I thought it was a competition of two couples on performance alone and who could really nail their performance. I think the couple who did the best job were Nikita and Gorka.”

With three votes in favour of Nikita and Gorka, they won the majority vote meaning that Les and Nancy were voted off Strictly this weekend. Head Judge Shirley Ballas also agreed and said she would have decided to save Nikita and Gorka.

Les reacts to tonight’s Strictly results

After his departure, Les said: “I’ve had the best time, this lady has been amazing, a great teacher, she’s really put me through my paces. (To Nancy) I did as well as I could for you, I hope! That lot up there, I’m going to miss you so much.

“I really appreciate and understand the judge’s point of view, thank you so much (To Shirley) for giving me a 10 for entertainment. I hope I’ve entertained, that’s what I came here for. Strictly is the best and the people who put this on, you’re just all amazing!”

Strictly returns next weekend with its traditional Movie themed special.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host as the fabulous 14 couples get ready for their close-ups as they perform routines inspired by some of the greatest films of all time (and hope to impress the judges).

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 7 October at 6:20PM with the results show on Sunday, 8 October at 7:15PM on BBC One.