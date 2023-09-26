Strictly Come Dancing 2023 dances and songs revealed for second live show

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s second round of live shows this weekend – here are all the dances and songs.
Last weekend was the opening live shows of the series with all the 15 celebs taking to the dancefloor for the first time.
At the end of it all, actor Nigel Harman was on top of the leaderboard while Les Dennis was left bottom of the scores after his Tango.
As ever in the first week there was no elimination but the judges’ marks will carry over to this weekend where, together with the first public vote of the series, they’ll determine which two dancers are in the bottom two.
This week’s Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances
Adam and Luba
Tango to Somebody Told Me by Måneskin
Amanda and Giovanni
Salsa to Oye by Gloria Estefan
Annabel and Johannes
Quickstep to Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves
Angela R and Kai
Foxtrot to You Make Me Feel So Young by Frank Sinatra
Angela S and Carlos
Jive to Trouble by Shampoo
Bobby and Dianne
Charleston to Do Your Thing by Basement Jaxx
Eddie and Karen
Cha Cha Cha to Rie y Llora by Celia Cruz
Ellie and Vito
Foxtrot to Perfect Fairground by Attraction
Jody and Jowita
Paso Doble to Thunderstruck by AC/DC
Krishnan and Lauren
Foxtrot to Love Really Hurts Without You by Billy Ocean
Layton and Nikita
Quickstep to Puttin’ On The Ritz by Gregory Porter
Les and Nancy
Samba to Rock The Boat by Hues Corporation
Nigel and Katya
Viennese Waltz to Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez
Nikita and Gorka
Charleston to Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) by Beyoncé
Zara and Graziano
Quickstep to Anyone For You (Tiger Lily) by George Ezra
When is Strictly Come Dancing on this weekend?
Strictly Come Dancing returns to TV on Saturday, 30 September at 6:20PM on BBC One.
The first Strictly results for this year will air Sunday 1 October, from 7:15PM on BBC One.
In the debut results show of the season, a spectacular group number pays homage to the legendary Tina Turner. Joining the professional dancers are special guests Beverley Knight, Laura Mvula, and Fleur East.
With the initial public votes tallied, the two lowest-scoring pairs face off in the series’ inaugural dance-off.
Plus, the Ballroom will come alive with a performance by singer-songwriter Jorja Smith.