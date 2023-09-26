Strictly Come Dancing 2023 dances and songs revealed for second live show

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s second round of live shows this weekend – here are all the dances and songs.

Last weekend was the opening live shows of the series with all the 15 celebs taking to the dancefloor for the first time.

At the end of it all, actor Nigel Harman was on top of the leaderboard while Les Dennis was left bottom of the scores after his Tango.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers and Celebrities. Credit BBC/Guy Levy

As ever in the first week there was no elimination but the judges’ marks will carry over to this weekend where, together with the first public vote of the series, they’ll determine which two dancers are in the bottom two.

This week’s Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances

Adam and Luba

Tango to Somebody Told Me by Måneskin

Amanda and Giovanni

Salsa to Oye by Gloria Estefan

Annabel and Johannes

Quickstep to Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves

Angela R and Kai

Foxtrot to You Make Me Feel So Young by Frank Sinatra

Angela S and Carlos

Jive to Trouble by Shampoo

Bobby and Dianne

Charleston to Do Your Thing by Basement Jaxx

Eddie and Karen

Cha Cha Cha to Rie y Llora by Celia Cruz

Ellie and Vito

Foxtrot to Perfect Fairground by Attraction

Jody and Jowita

Paso Doble to Thunderstruck by AC/DC

Krishnan and Lauren

Foxtrot to Love Really Hurts Without You by Billy Ocean

Layton and Nikita

Quickstep to Puttin’ On The Ritz by Gregory Porter

Les and Nancy

Samba to Rock The Boat by Hues Corporation

Nigel and Katya

Viennese Waltz to Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez

Nikita and Gorka

Charleston to Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) by Beyoncé

Zara and Graziano

Quickstep to Anyone For You (Tiger Lily) by George Ezra

When is Strictly Come Dancing on this weekend?

Strictly Come Dancing returns to TV on Saturday, 30 September at 6:20PM on BBC One.

The first Strictly results for this year will air Sunday 1 October, from 7:15PM on BBC One.

In the debut results show of the season, a spectacular group number pays homage to the legendary Tina Turner. Joining the professional dancers are special guests Beverley Knight, Laura Mvula, and Fleur East.

With the initial public votes tallied, the two lowest-scoring pairs face off in the series’ inaugural dance-off.

Plus, the Ballroom will come alive with a performance by singer-songwriter Jorja Smith.