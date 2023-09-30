Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 second live show.

This evening saw all the fifteen celebrities on this year’s line up dancing live for the second time.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse returned to mark all of the latest routines out of 40.

Layton and Nikita. Credit: BBC

Their marks were added to last week’s marks to determine the overall leaderboard before viewers got their chance to vote, determining who left Strictly this week.

Layton Williams tops Strictly scoreboard

Come the end of the night, Layton Williams was on top of this week’s Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with a total of 65 points. His Quickstep with pro parnter Nikita to Puttin’ On The Ritz scored the highest marks so far with nines across the board.

Layton inched out Amanda Abbington and Ellie Leach, who scored 61 and 60 points respectively for their two routines.

Amanda and Giovanni

Meanwhile in the bottom two were Nikita Kanda and Les Dennis scoring 36 and 31 points across the first two weeks respectively.

Performances opened with Bobby and Dianne who had toes tapping with their energetic Charleston to Do Your Thing by Basement Jaxx before Annabel and Johannes brought sunshine with their Quickstep to Walking On Sunshine and Jody and Jowita delivered drama with an intense Paso Doble.

Further performances included Adam and Luba’s passionate Tango to Somebody Told Me by Måneskin and Amanda and Giovanni’s sultry Salsa to Oye by Gloria Estefan while Angela S and Carlos brought the fun with a lively Jive to Trouble by Shampoo.

Eddie and Karen got the party started with a Cha Cha Cha to Rie y Llora by Celia Cruz, Ellie and Vito wowed with a stunning Foxtrot to Perfect Fairground by Attraction and Krishnan and Lauren added elegance with a Foxtrot to Love Really Hurts Without You by Billy Ocean.

Les and Nancy

Nigel and Katya swept us away with a Viennese Waltz to Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez, Nikita and Gorka brought sass and style with a Charleston to Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) by Beyoncé, Zara and Graziano’s Quickstep and Angela R and Kai charmed with a graceful Foxtrot to a Frank Sinatra classic.

Who will leave Strictly Come Dancing?

With the fewest points from the judges, it’s Nikita and Les who find themselves in danger with Nikita the favourite to be first out.

Of course the viewer votes could throw up some surprises and it’ll be ultimately down to the judges to decide who is voted out of Strictly this weekend in Sunday night’s show.

After the bottom two couples dance again, Craig, Anton, Shirley and Motsi will each vote to save one couple leaving another to head home.

Nikita and Gorka. Credit: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing returns Sunday night at 7:15PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Alongside the results, Sunday will see a special tribute to Tina Turner and a music performance from Jorja Smith.