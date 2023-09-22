Strictly Come Dancing’s live tour is back for 2024 with tickets now on sale.

The always popular arena show will feature celebrities and professional dancers from the current line up of the TV show performing together with the Strictly Live Band.

Directing the Strictly Live Tour is Craig Revel Horwood, who will once again be creating a dance extravaganza like no other, as well as appearing on the panel.

Joining Craig on the judges’ desk will be Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas while It Takes two co-host and former pro Janette Manrara will host the evening.

While the line up of celebs are to be confirmed, tickets are on sale now!

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 live tour dates, venues and tickets

19–21 January – Birmingham Utilita Arena – Book Tickets

23 January – Sheffield Utilita Arena – Book Tickets

24-25 January – Newcastle Utilita Arena – Book Tickets

26-28 January – OVO Hydro Glasgow – Book Tickets

30-31 January – M&S Bank Arena Liverpool – Book Tickets

01-02 February – First Direct Arena Leeds – Book Tickets

03-04 February – AO Arena Manchester – Book Tickets

06-08 February – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham – Book Tickets

9-11 February – The O2 London – Book Tickets

The arena audiences not only get to enjoy breathtaking, show-stopping routines but also hold the fate of the coveted Glitterball Trophy in their hands. While the tour judges undoubtedly offer their priceless insights, guidance, and scores at every performance, the ultimate authority rests with the audience who determine the winner each evening.

The celebrities and pros taking part in the tour are to be announced in due course.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “What better way to start the new year than with the Strictly Live Tour! It’s going to be gorgeous to be back on the road with Shirley, Anton, and Janette. Joining us to entertain you all will be an A-MAZ-ING line-up of celebrities and professional dancers from this year’s series.

“And, as you would expect, we will have a few extra special surprises in store for the arena audiences along the way. One word, three syllables – FAB-U-LOUS!”

Alongside the live tour, there’s also a separate Strictly professionals tour back for 2024!.