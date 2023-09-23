Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of week one's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for the first time this series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Adam and Luba

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Waffle House by the Jonas Brothers

Judges’ scores: 19 (4, 5, 5, 5)

Angela and Carlos

Dance: Tango

Song: Prisoner by Miley Cyrus featuring Dua Lipa

Judges’ scores: 23 (6, 6, 5, 6)

Eddie and Karen

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Two Hearts by Phil Collins

Judges’ scores: 22 (4, 6, 6, 6)

Angela and Kai

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Get The Party Started by Shirley Bassey

Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)

Nikita and Gorka

Dance: Waltz

Song: Run To You by Whitney Houston

Judges’ scores: 18 (3, 5, 5, 5)

Layton and Nikita

Dance: Samba

Song: Touch by Little Mix

Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 8, 7, 7)

Zara and Graziano

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Rush by Jennifer Page

Judges’ scores: 19 (3, 6, 5, 5)

Les and Nancy

Dance: Tango

Song: Don’t You Want Me by the Human League

Judges’ scores: 16 (2, 4, 5, 5)

Ellie and Vito

Dance: Jive

Song: Can’t Tame Her by Zara Larsson

Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 8, 7, 7)

Jody and Jowita

Dance: Quickstep

Song: I’m Sitting on Top of the World by Bobby Darin

Judges’ scores: 21 (5, 5, 6, 5)

Bobby and Dianne

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: All About You by Mc Fly

Judges’ scores: 29 (6, 7, 8, 8)

Annabel and Johannes

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Uptown Girl by Billy Joel

Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)

Amanda and Giovanni

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Pointless by Lewis Capaldi

Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 8, 7)

Krishnan and Lauren

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: Boom Shack-A-Lack by Apache Indian

Judges’ scores: 22 (5, 6, 6, 5)

Nigel and Katya

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana

Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

As always, there is no elimination in the first week.

The judges’ marks from this week will be carried forward to next week where they and combined with the results from the public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will then find themselves having to dance again in the first dance-off.

Strictly Come Dancing is back next Saturday night on BBC One and iPlayer.