Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of week one's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for the first time this series.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Adam and Luba
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Waffle House by the Jonas Brothers
Judges’ scores: 19 (4, 5, 5, 5)
Angela and Carlos
Dance: Tango
Song: Prisoner by Miley Cyrus featuring Dua Lipa
Judges’ scores: 23 (6, 6, 5, 6)
Eddie and Karen
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Two Hearts by Phil Collins
Judges’ scores: 22 (4, 6, 6, 6)
Angela and Kai
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Get The Party Started by Shirley Bassey
Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)
Nikita and Gorka
Dance: Waltz
Song: Run To You by Whitney Houston
Judges’ scores: 18 (3, 5, 5, 5)
Layton and Nikita
Dance: Samba
Song: Touch by Little Mix
Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 8, 7, 7)
Zara and Graziano
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Rush by Jennifer Page
Judges’ scores: 19 (3, 6, 5, 5)
Les and Nancy
Dance: Tango
Song: Don’t You Want Me by the Human League
Judges’ scores: 16 (2, 4, 5, 5)
Ellie and Vito
Dance: Jive
Song: Can’t Tame Her by Zara Larsson
Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 8, 7, 7)
Jody and Jowita
Dance: Quickstep
Song: I’m Sitting on Top of the World by Bobby Darin
Judges’ scores: 21 (5, 5, 6, 5)
Bobby and Dianne
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: All About You by Mc Fly
Judges’ scores: 29 (6, 7, 8, 8)
Annabel and Johannes
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Uptown Girl by Billy Joel
Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)
Amanda and Giovanni
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Pointless by Lewis Capaldi
Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 8, 7)
Krishnan and Lauren
Dance: Cha Cha
Song: Boom Shack-A-Lack by Apache Indian
Judges’ scores: 22 (5, 6, 6, 5)
Nigel and Katya
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana
Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)
As always, there is no elimination in the first week.
The judges’ marks from this week will be carried forward to next week where they and combined with the results from the public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will then find themselves having to dance again in the first dance-off.
Strictly Come Dancing is back next Saturday night on BBC One and iPlayer.