Strictly Come Dancing 2023 kicks off tonight with its first live show – what time does it start and who’s dancing what?

It’s week one this weekend with the opening round of performances taking place live tonight on BBC One.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing start time is 6:15PM with a marathon two-hour long show running until just after 8:35PM.

But who’s on the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line up, what are they dancing and which songs will they be performing to?

Well here’s ALL you need to know about tonight’s first Strictly Come Dancing live show…

Meet the Strictly line up

Fifteen celebs begin the competition tonight. They include EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, radio presenter Nikita Kanda, actress Ellie Leach, stand up & radio host Eddie Kadi and TV and theatre star Nigel Harman.

Also on the cast are Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, presenter Zara McDermott, musical theatre star Layton Williams, sports star Annabel Croft and newsreader Angela Rippon.

Completing the opening cast are journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, athlete Jody Cundy, The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon and actress Amanda Abbington.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Dances and songs – Week 1

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles tonight are as follows:

Adam and Luba – Cha Cha to Waffle House by the Jonas Brothers

Amanda and Giovanni – Viennese Waltz to Pointless by Lewis Capaldi

Angela and Kai – Cha Cha to Get The Party Started by Shirley Bassey

Angela and Carlos – Tango to Prisoner by Miley Cyrus featuring Dua Lipa

Annabel and Johannes – Cha Cha to Uptown Girl by Billy Joel

Bobby and Dianne – Foxtrot to All About You by Mc Fly

Eddie and Karen – Quickstep to Two Hearts by Phil Collins

Ellie and Vito – Jive to Can’t Tame Her by Zara Larsson

Jody and Jowita – Quickstep to I’m Sitting on Top of the World by Bobby Darin

Krishnan and Lauren – Cha Cha to Boom Shack-A-Lack by Apache Indian

Layton and Nikita – Samba to Touch by Little Mix

Les and Nancy – Tango to Don’t You Want Me by the Human League

Nigel and Katya – Paso Doble to Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana

Nikita and Gorka – Waltz to Run To You by Whitney Houston

Zara and Graziano – Cha Cha to Rush by Jennifer Page

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will be on hand to critique the celebrities and their professional dance partners and each couple will be scored by the judges out of 10.

As always for the very first week, everyone is safe from elimination with no one being sent home.

However the judges scores will be carried forward to next weekend when the viewers will get the chance to vote for their favourites for the first time.

The viewer votes and judges’ scores from the first two weeks will determine the bottom two celebs who will have to dance-off to remain in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and, from next weekend, Sunday nights on BBC One.