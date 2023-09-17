Eating With My Ex axed from BBC Three after five series

The BBC has axed Eating with My Ex after four series.

The show brought exes together to chew over their relationships (as well as a three-course meal) and has seen some hilarious confrontations, heartfelt reunions and shocking revelations.

Originally beginning as series of shorts in 2017, the show aired for four series from 2019 to 2021 on BBC Three and iPlayer.

As well as featuring members of the public, Eating with My Ex also aired a number of Celebrity specials.

A BBC spokesperson told The Sun: “The Bafta-nominated dating series Eating with My Ex concluded in 2021 and we’d like to thank everyone who was involved in the programme for bringing it to screen.”

Celebs that appeared on the latest episode included Chloe Veitch and Kori Sampson from Too Hot To Handle, Maeva D’Ascanio and Miles Nazaire from Made in Chelsea, Chloe Brockett and Harry Lee from The Only Way Is Essex, Lesia and D Live from The Rap Game UK and Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland from Love Island.

Joining them to get into some home truths with their exes were comedian Suzi Ruffell, Amy Tapper from Gogglebox, Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer, Tia Kofi from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Bethan Kershaw from Geordie Shore, The Apprentice candidate Souleyman Bah and Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard.

