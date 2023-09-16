Watch the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 celebs in their first dance

The celebrities and professional dancers in their first dance. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Here’s a look at the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 celebs in their very first performance.

This year we’ve fourteen celebrity contestants and tonight’s launch saw them partnered up with the pros.

For 2023, the celebs met their pro dancers prior to launch night in a series of surprise meetings which were filmed for the episode.

Once in the studio together, they took to the dancefloor for the very first time in a special group dance.

You can watch the first performance from Strictly Come Dancing’s class of 2023 above…

The couples starting Strictly Come Dancing 2023 include Nigel Harman & Katya Jones, Nikita Kanda & Gorka Marquez, Bobby Brazier & Dianne Buswell, Layton Williams & Nikita Kuzmin and Eddie Kadi & Karen Hauer.

They’re joined by Krishnan Guru Murphy & Lauren Oakley, Jody Cundy & Jowita Przytal, Annabel Croft & Johannes Radebe, Angela Rippon & Kai Widdrington and Amanda Abbington & Giovanni Pernice.

Concluding this year’s line up are Zara McDermott & Grazio Di Prima, Ellie Leach & Vito Coppola, Adam Thomas & Luba Mushtuk, Angela Scanlon & Carlos Gu and Les Dennis & Nancy Xu.

Meanwhile, Michelle Tsiakkas, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden and Neil Jones won’t be paired with a celebrity for the new series.

They will still take part in the show’s pro group dances and also perform together with music acts in Sunday’s results show.

Now all the celebs and pros have a week of intensive training before they have their first LIVE performance on BBC One next weekend.

And before long, it’ll be time for the first elimination of the series.

Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show airs on Saturday, 23 September.