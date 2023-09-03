Alone applications: How to apply to take part in Channel 4 series

Applications are open now for a potential second series of survival show Alone on Channel 4.

The first ever UK series of the hit show launched earlier this year.

Set against the backdrop of one of the world’s most beautiful yet challenging landscapes, Alone tests the limits of eleven ordinary individuals in the ultimate test of endurance and ingenuity.

Dropped into an unforgiving terrain, completely alone, with no camera crew in sight, the rules are simple: the last person remaining will claim a £100,000 prize.

Equipped with just a handful of basic tools, they must document their own journey and fend for themselves in the most pure and extreme competition ever witnessed on television.

Apply for Alone

You can now register your interest here for a new series of Alone.

A casting call asks: “Do you think you might have what it takes to survive ALONE in the wilderness in one of the most extreme competitions on television?

“The producers of Alone UK are looking for adventurous, resilient individuals with an interest in the great outdoors to take part in a possible second series of the ultimate test of survival.”

You must be at least 18 and a UK citizen to take part.

For now, the first series of Alone is available to watch online via Channel4.com.

Ranging in age from 19 to 58, these the are not seasoned survival experts. Instead, they are regular people seeking an extraordinary challenge, each with their own unique motivations that have led them to this pivotal moment.

As their stories unfold amidst the wilderness, viewers will witness their truest selves emerge. Alone is not only a gritty test of survival; it’s also a profound exploration of the human spirit, defying all odds.