RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns for 2023 this autumn with the line up celebrity guest judges revealed.

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s fifth UK series will start soon on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Mama Ru returns with a gorgeous new set of glamazon queens for a brand spanking new series of the award winning competitive reality series.

As ever, throughout the season the queens will be put to the ultimate test with challenges that push their drag talents to the limit.

While the ultimate decision rests with Mama Ru and Ru’s trusted Drag Race UK companions, including Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton, an array of celebrity Drag Race enthusiasts will also jump in on the excitement.

This year, the celebrity guest judges include comedian, actor and writer, Aisling Bea; pop star, stage star, singer-songwriter, Alexandra Burke; actor and OBE, and pithy legal eagle from The Good Wife, Cush Jumbo; and designer, actor, producer and musician, Daphne Guinness.

Joining them are actor, comedian and presenter Joel Dommett; supermodel and London fashion icon, Kristen McMenamy; pop icon, singer-songwriter, Sophie-Ellis Bextor; BAFTA Award winning stage, film and television actor, Suranne Jones and Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney.

Meanwhile a number of other famous faces will be popping up throughout the series to take part in various challenges.

Vogue royalty Edward Enninful OBE stops by to help the queens with fashion advice ahead of the iconic design challenge and as an extra special treat, he also brings along a furry friend.

Snatch Game welcomes celebrity players, Carol Vorderman and Alexandra Burke as they offer up their best Blankety Blanks.

Much loved Strictly Star, Karen Hauer brings her stellar choreography and coaching skills and choreographer to the stars, Claudimar Neto guides the finalists through an all singing all dancing number for the Finale Eleganza Extravaganza.

The start date and line up of queens on series 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is to be announced in due course.