Young MasterChef returns for second series in 2024 with a new judge

Young MasterChef will be back in 2024 with a brand new judge.

A second series of the show, which first aired in January of this year, will come to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Joining returning judge Poppy O’Toole will be Chef, food presenter, YouTuber and best-selling author Big Has, who previously appeared in the first series as a guest judge.

Big Has said: “I can’t quite believe I’m going to be an actual MasterChef judge. I’ve had so much respect for MasterChef over the years and to become part of food TV history blows my mind.

“I may not believe it until I step front of the cameras with Poppy. Getting to see the freshest cooking talent and taste some amazing dishes is a dream and I can’t wait to discover all the incredible foodies hiding in plain sight!”

Poppy said: “I’m thrilled that Big Has is on board for the next series – I’ve loved watching his creations for years and I’ve told him he needs to BBQ for lunch one day on set! Working with him last year on Young MasterChef was inspiring and its brilliant to be back in the MasterChef studio with him to welcome the next generation of culinary talent.”

Renowned London chef and Series 1 judge, Kerth Gumbs, has left the show due to his restaurant and other professional commitments.

Young MasterChef presents an invigorating opportunity for rising culinary stars hailing from the heart of Britain’s food revolution, all falling within the vibrant age range of 18 to 25.

These aspiring talents eagerly embrace a series of progressively demanding and exhilarating culinary trials, showcasing their prowess in the kitchen to stake their claim as the upcoming sensation in the world of gastronomy and vie for the coveted trophy.

MasterChef Executive Editor, Shine TV, David Ambler, said: “Welcoming Big Has back to Young MasterChef but this time as a judge, is really exciting. He’ll bring extensive restaurant experience as well as an ability to celebrate amazing food whatever the setting. As well as being an acclaimed chef, he knows the young foodie audience and can spot real talent.”

A start date for the new series is to be announced.