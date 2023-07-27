Love Island spoiler! Ella B confronts Mitch over 'fake' comment after their final date

Ella B and Mitch head on their final date on Love Island tonight – but Mitch has some explaining to do.

This evening’s episode sees Ella B is jolted awake by the familiar buzz of her phone.

A text awaits her, announcing her final date with Mitch.

The text reads: “Ella B and Mitch. It’s now time for your final date, please get ready to leave the Villa. #PieceOfParadise #HeartStrings”.

In a dreamy and romantic location, Ella B and Mitch bask in the enchanting melodies of world-class musician and cellist, HAUSER. The ambiance sets the stage for them to reflect on their journey together.

Sharing his heartfelt emotions, Mitch admits, “I’m very happy with how we are right now and this is exactly who I want to be spending this date with.”

Ella B reciprocates, confessing, “To be honest, from the moment we had that date, I just knew we had a connection.”

In this blissful moment, they discuss the future of their relationship, savouring their one-on-one time. However, their idyllic date is interrupted by an impending decision. As each couple must vote for the least compatible pair, Ella B and Mitch return to the Villa with a weight on their shoulders.

Unknown to them, Zach discloses to Molly the comments Mitch made about Ella B being fake. Molly, in turn, speaks with Whitney, revealing the troubling remarks.

“Mitch has spoken to the boys, and last night he basically said to them that he thinks Ella B’s fake,” she discloses.

Back at the Villa, Whitney seizes the opportunity to confront Ella B about Mitch’s words, eager to learn her reaction.

Tensions rise as Ella B grapples with the shocking revelation, unsure of how to process Mitch’s doubts about her authenticity.

